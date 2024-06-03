Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6 in New York City. John Houston, Ph.D., Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Noah Berkowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 10 in Miami. John Houston, Ph.D., Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Noah Berkowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs currently enrolling: vepdegestrant for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-102 for the treatment of patients with neurodegenerative disorders, and ARV-393 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and potentially other lymphomas.

In April 2024, Arvinas entered into a transaction with Novartis, including a global license agreement for the development and commercialization of the clinical stage PROTAC® androgen receptor protein degrader ARV-766 for the treatment of prostate cancer. The transaction closed in May 2024. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

