Governor’s Message June 2024

Jun 3, 2024

May was a busy month with new housing initiatives, efforts to combat invasive species, and celebrating our students and state employees. We recently presented keys to the first family who will be residing in Ke Ao Maluhia at Maui Lani, as well as to the first families at the Hawai‘i Housing and Finance Development Corporation’s new affordable Ililani condominium in Kaka‘ako. In addition, the Hawai‘i Public Housing Authority’s Ka Lei Momi initiative is making progress as the redevelopment of Kapa‘a Homes on Kaua‘i begins.

The state has also been battling invasive species, particularly the coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB). The Hawai‘i Depart-ment of Agriculture has taken action and preventive measures to eradicate CRB. The legislature approved grants to support community efforts to mitigate the CRB infestation.

We also had numerous reasons to celebrate during the past few months. Waipahu High School students became published authors and our state employees were recognized for their achievements. May was also Ha‘aheo Pride in Public Service Month. We are grateful for all of our state employees who have been working tirelessly to make Hawai‘i a better and safer place. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

From providing new housing opportunities to tackling invasive species and celebrating the achievements of our students and state employees, it has been a productive month for the state. As we look ahead, let us continue to work together to create a better Hawai‘i for our people.

Mahalo,