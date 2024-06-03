Community Grants Available to Fight Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles

Posted on Jun 3, 2024 in Main

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) is offering grants to neighborhood organizations to encourage them to join the battle against the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB). It announced that $400,000 will be available to community-based programs via two grant proposals.

“It takes all of us to protect Hawai‘i and we want to encourage our communities to get involved and help us manage this extremely challenging problem,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “We are looking for innovative, grassroot projects that could serve as models for other neighborhoods.”

CRB were first detected in Hawai‘i more than 10 years ago on O‘ahu. Since then, beetles have gradually spread, devastating palm trees around the island.

More recently, lower levels of CRB have been detected on Kaua‘i, Maui and the west side of Hawai‘i Island, where eradication efforts continue by multiple state, federal and county agencies, as well as invasive species organizations.

Two separate grant opportunities are available:

• For O‘ahu, at least eight grants with a maximum of $25,000 will awarded to nonprofit organizations to develop and execute programs to mitigate CRB infestations in their communities. (Total program funding: $200,000)

• For Kaua‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i, Hawai‘i Island and O‘ahu, one nonprofit organization on each island will be awarded $40,000 to plan and execute projects to manage green waste in their communities. Green waste is the primary breeding ground for CRB and includes mulch, grass clippings, leaves, branches and any plant composting material. (Total program funding: $200,000)

Higher award amounts may also be considered for proposals that are of extraordinary merit, that have a wider benefit outside their communities. Priority will be given to community groups that have demonstrated concern about CRB during public meetings or activities within the past year.

The deadline to submit proposals for both grant programs is June 7, 2024. Grant applicants must be a registered nonprofit with the state of Hawai‘i. More information on the application process is available at: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/blog/main/nr24-16crb-rfps/.