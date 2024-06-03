All Year Cooling is South Florida's #1 Choice for Same Day AC Service & Installation

As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing home comfort and energy efficiency, All Year Cooling is pleased to share the most effective duct sealing techniques available today.

The company notes that one of the most commonly used materials for duct sealing is foil tape. This tape is known for its durability and effectiveness in sealing small duct leaks. It is heat-resistant and adheres well to metal surfaces, making it an ideal choice for quick and efficient repairs.

Mastic tape is another reliable option for duct sealing. Unlike foil tape, Tommy Smith of All Year Cooling states that mastic tape is a mesh-like material that works well for larger gaps and seams. It provides a strong, flexible seal that can withstand the expansion and contraction of duct materials. When combined with a high-quality sealant, mastic tape can offer long-lasting protection against leaks.

All Year Cooling recommends combining mastic and latex duct sealant for an even more robust solution. This method involves applying mastic tape over leaks and then coating it with a layer of latex sealant. The result is a double-layered seal that offers superior protection against air loss and improves the overall efficiency of the HVAC system.

Insulating ducts is also a critical step in ensuring the effectiveness of duct sealing. Insulation helps maintain the temperature of the air traveling through the ducts, reducing the workload on the HVAC system and preventing energy loss. Properly insulated ducts can significantly improve the system's efficiency and lower energy bills.

One of the most advanced techniques available today is Aeroseal, a patented technology that seals ducts from the inside. Aeroseal, Smith says, involves injecting a specialized aerosol into the duct system, which locates and seals leaks with precision. This method is highly effective and can seal leaks that are otherwise difficult to reach with traditional materials. Aeroseal has been proven to reduce duct leakage by up to 90%, making it a preferred choice for comprehensive duct sealing.

