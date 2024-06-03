Meet Clem Ziroli III: Young Aspiring Leader and Las Vegas Business Owner Shaping the Future of Nevada Politics
Clem Ziroli III, a 25-year-old Las Vegas business owner and advocate, is making strides in Nevada politics with his commitment to innovation and leadership.
Our generation is ready to lead. It's time to take the GOP and the Republican Party back from those who have mismanaged it for so long. We need energy and fresh ideas if we're going to fix our country”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clem Ziroli III, a 25-year-old aspiring leader and committed community advocate, is making waves in Nevada politics.
Known for his dedication to business, public service, and community well-being, Clem's career and personal life are a testament to his unwavering commitment to these principles. Clem Ziroli III is poised to become a significant force in the GOP.
A Transformative Journey and Commitment to Education:
Clem Ziroli III's journey has been marked by significant milestones and achievements. During his adolescent years, Clem's family relocated to Las Vegas, seeking a better quality of life and escaping high taxes and over-regulation.
This move profoundly shaped Clem's future, instilling in him a deep appreciation for community, business, and politics.
Clem attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and continued his education at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science. During his time at UNLV, Clem's interest in Real Estate and asset management flourished, leading to extensive hands-on experience in these fields.
Professional Success and Political Involvement:
Clem Ziroli III has built a distinguished career in real estate, demonstrating his commitment and expertise as a Real Estate sales professional with the Robledo Group and as an Asset Manager with Diamond Creek Holdings (DCH), a prominent Las Vegas-based commercial property management and investment firm. At DCH, Clem oversees over 600,000 square feet of residential, industrial, and commercial properties nationwide, showcasing his dedication to efficient management and strategic growth.
In 2018, Clem served on Former Congressman Cresent Hardy’s US Congressional Campaign, where his love for politics and public service grew. This experience deepened Clem's political insight and reinforced his commitment to serving his community through elected office.
Personal Life and Community Vision:
In his personal life, Clem Ziroli III is a private individual who enjoys spending quality time with his family and engaging in outdoor activities such as fishing and off-roading. His passion and love for the outdoors is matched by his unwavering commitment to public service and community involvement.
Clem's transformative experiences and dedication to his community have inspired him to run for Assembly District 34. As a candidate, Clem Ziroli III aims to bring his business expertise and community-focused vision to the Nevada Assembly. His campaign focuses on addressing critical issues such as housing affordability, economic development, and education, ensuring a prosperous future for all Nevadans.
So who is the real Clem Ziroli III?
The real Clem Ziroli III is a dedicated professional with an extensive background in real estate, a successful business owner, and deeply committed to public service. His experiences and achievements make him a standout community advocate and a strong candidate for Assembly District 34. Clem Ziroli III is ready to make a meaningful difference in his community, leveraging his expertise to effectively represent the interests and values of his constituents.
Clem Ziroli III
