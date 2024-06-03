2024 American Eagle One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin Available on June 6

Washington, DC, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will accept orders for the 2024 American Eagle One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin beginning June 6 at noon EDT. Production is limited to 13,000 coins, and orders are limited to three coins per household for the first 24-hour sales period.

Struck in 22-karat gold, the American Eagle One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coins are collector versions of the official United States Mint American Eagle Gold Bullion Coins.

For the first time in 35 years, the reverse (tails) design was updated in 2021. The new reverse design features a stunning portrayal of a majestic eagle created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Jennie Norris and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “50 DOLLARS,” and “1 OZ. FINE GOLD.”

The obverse (heads) design, also enhanced in 2021, features Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ full-length figure of Liberty with flowing hair, holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left. Using technical advancements, the United States Mint returned to its historical assets to render a current design that is a closer reflection of Saint-Gaudens’ original vision and detail. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “2024.”

In addition to redesigning the reverse and enhancing the design details on the obverse of the American Eagle Coins in 2021, the Mint introduced anti-counterfeiting features that include a reeded edge variation on the one-ounce coin.

To complement these designs, each coin is encapsulated and placed in a black clam shell, which is then placed in an outer presentation box with the words “United States Mint” and Mint seal on the outer lid. The box is then encased in an outer sleeve that incorporates a beautiful gold foil image of Liberty. The accompanying certificate of authenticity also includes artwork of the obverse design.

The American Eagle Gold Uncirculated Coin is priced according to the range in which it appears on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available here.

To sign up for a REMIND ME alert, please visit American Eagle 2024 One Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin (product code 24EH). This product is included in the Numismatic Bulk Purchase Program, as well as the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program.

View additional United States Mint American Eagle products at: https://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-programs/american-eagle-coins.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept nor honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of June 6, 2024, at noon EDT.

Please use https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status.

