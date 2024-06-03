Bon Voyage! Bath Students Headed to Paris

(Pictured: Morse High School freshman Rose Strelneck, Isla Polizotto, and Hannah Keller with their painting, a reimagined version of a FAMA mural done in Paris.)

Three students from Morse High School have won the 2024 French American Friendship Contest sponsored by The French Consulate in Boston.

This esteemed competition, open to high school students studying French and their teachers across New England, is a testament to the enduring bond between France and the United States.

Organized by the Cultural Service of the Consulate General of France in Boston and the Lounsbery Foundation, the contest blends education with enjoyment, inviting participants to explore the historical, cultural, artistic, and personal dimensions of Franco-American relations. This year’s theme commemorated significant milestones, including the 200th anniversary of Lafayette’s final journey to the United States and the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

The highlight of the contest is undoubtedly the grand prize: a one-week trip to Paris and Normandy, generously funded by the Lounsbery Foundation. During the trip, the winners will immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of French history and culture. From cruising along the Seine River to admiring the iconic Eiffel Tower from the Trocadero esplanade, their itinerary promises a blend of iconic landmarks and poignant historical sites, including the Musée des Armées, Pointe du Hoc, and the Caen Memorial Museum.

The winning trio spearheaded the creation of the FAMA mural painting. Comprising three talented freshmen—Rose Strelneck, Isla Polizotto, and Hannah Keller.

Congratulations to Rose, Isla, and Hannah for their outstanding accomplishment!

Learn more about the contest here.

This story was submitted by Morse High School French teacher, Rebecca Deschaine. To submit a good news story to the Maine Department of Education, please use our submission form.