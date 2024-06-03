Turner Elementary School Principal Shares How She Increased the Feeling of Safety at School

Working with the students is what Kristen Levesque, Principal of Turner Elementary School in MSAD 52, describes as the absolute best part of her job. However, she knows that to successfully reach students meaningfully at school, everyone in the building needs to feel safe.

“I wanted to make sure I was providing students and staff with the best care possible in regard to safety,” said Levesque.

Kristen Levesque is one of the 114 dedicated people working in schools and districts across Maine who have taken the School Safety Specialist course offered by the Maine Department of Education’s Maine Schools Safety Center (MSSC). The course helps fulfill State statute Sec. 1. 20-A MRSA §1001, sub-§16 (LD892), which states there must be a “designated employee having oversight regarding school safety.”

After completing the 8-week, asynchronous course in April 2023, Levesque instituted many changes that have had a big impact on the Turner Elementary School community.

One of the most impactful changes has been leading the charge on completing the CSTAG assessments to ensure safety. CSTAG stands for Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines, and it is a comprehensive approach to early identification of students who may be on the pathway to violence by assessing problem behavior and offering interventions before the behavior escalates. CTSAG training is part of the MSSC’s larger Maine Safe School’s Initiative.

“The use of the CSTAG for threat assessments has greatly increased the feeling of safety within the school, and this has been communicated by staff,” Levesque explained.

In addition to the changes she has implemented at the school level, the district has been doing meaningful work with the district safety committee, including work to revise emergency handbooks.

Levesque extends a thank you to all staff in MSAD 52, including Superintendent Cari Medd, Asst. Superintendent Theresa Gillis, School Resource Office Sheriff Ham, and School Technology Director Walter Morris.

The School Safety Specialist course is a program of the Maine DOE’s Maine School Safety Center and is available at no cost to Maine schools. Cohorts start at the beginning of every month and complete in 8 weeks. All work is done asynchronously through Eastern Maine Community College (EMCC) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and takes approximately 20-25 hours to complete.

For more information, visit the Maine DOE website, fill out an interest form, or reach out to Maine DOE School Safety Training Coordinator Wendy Robichaud at Wendy.Robichaud@maine.gov.