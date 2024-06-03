Maine Employer Summit Engages Youth to Tackle Workforce Challenges

(Pictured: ELO Coordinator Kevin Napilillo and Becky Kash brought several Brewer High School students to the Summit. Three of the ELO students were featured as guest speakers on panels; two in construction ELOs and one in a teaching ELO.)

More than 500 employers and young people recently gathered at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Arena for the Maine Employer Summit. Hosted by the Maine Department of Labor and the Maine Department of Economic Development, the event provided a vital platform for employers seeking resources and solutions to pressing workforce challenges. Participants also had the opportunity to connect with young professionals, government agencies, State of Maine resources, and fellow business leaders to explore workforce opportunities.

During the event, there were several opportunities in which participants could engage in discussions on breaking down barriers to attracting, hiring, and retaining employees from diverse communities, sharing best practices, and fostering innovative solutions to create a more inclusive and sustainable workforce.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) organized a panel on engaging local youth through work-based learning. This panel highlighted multiple forms of work-based learning, including extended learning opportunities, pre-apprenticeship to apprenticeship, and adult education, which includes integrated education and training.

The Work-based Learning to Engage Local Youth panel featured Brewer High School ELO students Luke and Aiden, Kelly Flagg, Executive Director of Associated General Contractors, Hannah Greene from Educate ME, Michael Scannell a Maine Aquaculture Apprentice, and Karen Morin, Adult Education Career Navigator. Adults listen to youth as they share what engages them in workforce.

The event featured an Innovation Hall with companies offering job opportunities, virtual reality or live demonstrations, mock interviews, and resume help staffed by Adult Education Career Navigator Kate Points and College and Career Success Coordinator Audrey Kimball, among others with career expertise.

People’s Inclusive Welding had live welding demonstrations for attendees. Mari O’Neil discusses Retail Career Pathways A Northern Light employee assists a young person in a CPR demonstration. A young person tries out BIW’s virtual reality equipment. Portable Pie Place showcased a large variety of their handheld pies for attendees to sample.

Breakout sessions also delved into strategies for creating more inclusive and sustainable workplaces. These discussions highlighted the importance of understanding and addressing the unique challenges faced by different demographic groups, including New Mainers, young and aging populations, people of color, individuals with disabilities, those seeking re-entry into the workforce and the LGBTQ+ community.

No-cost headshots were offered to attendees during the sessions and at the Innovative Hall.

Several presentations and workshops showcased the latest innovations in workforce development. The emphasis was on practical solutions employers could implement to improve workforce dynamics.

Through the many interactive sessions, attendees shared their experiences, challenges, and successes, helping to identify effective practices that could be adopted by other organizations facing similar challenges.

The Maine Employer Summit emphasized the critical role that collaboration and innovation play in addressing workforce challenges. The event not only provided valuable resources and insights but also inspired attendees to think creatively about how to build a more inclusive and resilient workforce. The success of the 2024 Maine Employer Summit sets a positive precedent for future gatherings, ensuring that Maine remains at the forefront of innovative workforce solutions.