Seesun Arte Announces Innovative and Eco-Friendly PVC Resilient Flooring Solutions
The digital printing company is redefining the flooring industry with sustainable practices and digital printing technologyWUXI, JIANGSU, CHINA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seesun Arte, a leading comprehensive manufacturer and provider of decorative film and vinyl flooring decorative film, proudly announces its latest advancements in eco-friendly and sustainable flooring solutions. With complete ownership of the entire value chain from decorative films to finished flooring, Seesun Arte distinguishes itself in the market through innovative digital printing technology and unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability.
Unmatched Control Over the Value Chain
Seesun Arte's unique position in the industry is reinforced by its comprehensive control over the entire supply chain of PVC resilient flooring. This vertical integration ensures unparalleled quality control and the ability to implement sustainable practices at every production stage. By managing everything from the creation of decor films to the final product, Seesun Arte can guarantee that each flooring piece meets the highest standards of quality and environmental responsibility.
Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Practices
At the core of Seesun Arte's operations is a commitment to environmental sustainability. The company utilizes advanced digital printing technology for its PVC flooring, significantly reducing waste and energy consumption compared to traditional printing methods. This technology allows for on-demand production, eliminating the need for excess inventory and reducing the environmental impact associated with storage and disposal.
Seesun Arte's digital printing PVC film offers numerous ecological benefits:
• Energy Efficiency: The production process is optimized to minimize energy use, contributing to a lower carbon footprint.
• Waste Reduction: By producing only what is needed and recycling materials and scraps, Seesun Arte significantly reduces waste.
• Reduced Toxicity: The use of safer additives and materials minimizes the release of harmful substances, creating healthier indoor environments.
• Recyclability: PVC films can be repurposed and recycled, aligning with the principles of a circular economy.
Innovative Digital Printing Technology
Seesun Arte's digital printing PVC film is at the forefront of innovation in the flooring industry. This technology allows for precise reproduction of authentic textures such as marble, wood grain, and fabric, providing a wide range of design options to meet the aesthetic preferences of high-end consumers. The digital printing process offers several key advantages:
• Customization: Customers can easily request small batch orders with unique designs, fulfilling personalized needs without the constraints of traditional methods.
• Efficiency: The digital process is faster and more flexible, enabling quick turnaround times and reducing production costs.
• Quality: Enhanced precision in printing ensures higher-quality products with longer lifespans.
• Partnerships with industry leaders
Seesun Arte's reputation for excellence is further solidified by its long-term partnerships with globally recognized companies such as Gerflor, LG Hausys, Armstrong, and CNBM. These collaborations with Fortune 500 enterprises underscore Seesun Arte's industry leadership and commitment to delivering superior products.
For more information about Seesun Arte's innovative and sustainable PVC resilient flooring solutions, please visit seesunfilms.com.
About Seesun Arte
Seesun Arte is a comprehensive operator of PVC resilient flooring, owning the entire supply chain from decor films to finished flooring. As pioneers in the development of digitally printed fashion sports flooring, SeeSun Arte enriches the application scenarios of PVC resilient flooring.
Seesun Arte has gained multiple patents and certificates and is highly trusted by customers in the building materials and decoration industry. We have long-term partnerships with companies such as Gerflor, LG Hausys, Amstrong, and CNBM, who are among the Fortune 500 enterprises, further showing our company’s position and power in the industry.
Lena Li
Seesun Films
+86 133 7362 8248
