International Fair Trial Day 2024 will focus on the Philippines

Everyone has the right to fair trial. Without a fair trial, every individual risks becoming the victim of a miscarriage of justice, either as an innocent suspect wrongly convicted, or as a victim unable to secure justice for a wrong perpetrated against them.

Each year on 14 June, we join with international bar associations and human rights groups to recognise International Fair Trial Day.

This year, our focus will be on the Philippines. Our joint statement explains why the Philippines has been chosen (PDF 552 KB).

Sign up to this year’s conference

The conference and Ebru Timtik award ceremony takes place in the Philippines, but you can also join remotely.

Register here



Get more information about the event, including the agenda



Ebru Timtik award

Ebru Timtik was a Turkish lawyer who died during a hunger strike while in detention, protesting against a lack of fair trial guarantees in her own case and the cases of others in Turkey.

Every year, on International Fair Trial Day, the Ebru Timtik Award recognises an individual or an organisation who has made a significant contribution towards defending and promoting the right to a fair trial in the country that International Fair Trial Day is focusing on each year.