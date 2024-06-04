Sister's Fibroid Awareness Brunch at Georgia Brown's Early Bird Tickets Now Available

Limited Early Bird Tickets are available until June 16th! Connect with other women and take charge of your health.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early Bird Tickets are now available through June 16 for a Sister's Fibroid Awareness Brunch at the iconic Georgia Brown's, 950 15th Street Northwest, Washington, D.C., to be held on Saturday, June 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. [EST]. USA Fibroid Centers is sponsoring the event, organized by the Fibroid Fighters Foundation, to help women learn firsthand from fibroid patients about the symptoms of fibroids and how they found successful treatment. Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers, will deliver the keynote address.



Kym Lee, a well-known celebrity makeup artist, will host the DMV event with fellow fibroid ambassador, bestselling author and Life and Women's Coach Ella Destiny. Both women have become strong advocates for fibroid awareness to assist women in recognizing the symptoms and understanding treatment options for fibroid disease, which affects 26 million American women.



The program will start with brunch featuring classic Southern cooking while enjoying a captivating opening musical performance by R&B singer Kenny Sway. A panel discussion will feature fibroid survivors sharing their stories of resilience and triumph. In addition to valuable insights from patient and physician perspectives, attendees can network with other women in a supportive and empowering environment, giving them a unique opportunity to talk about fibroids.

Awareness events are crucial in educating the public about diseases and their treatment options.

"By uniting the community at supportive awareness events, it can dispel myths, answer questions, and empower individuals to recognize symptoms and seek early diagnosis," said Dr. Katsnelson. "This increased knowledge can lead to better health outcomes, as people are more likely to take preventative measures, get screened regularly, and advocate for themselves when seeking treatment."

A national leader in women's health, Dr. Katsnelson advocates for uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) as a less invasive alternative to hysterectomy. UFE preserves fertility and offers faster recovery times compared to surgery.

"Women should have a voice in their own health care decisions, especially when it can impact not only their quality of life but their overall physical and mental health," said Katsnelson. "Too many women are still undergoing hysterectomies for a common condition that can be cured with less invasive, safer and more affordable UFE treatment.

Kym Lee agrees, "I feel as if something was taken from me as a woman after my hysterectomy."

Kym Lee's experience inspired her Instagram Live program, Talk About "U," in which she interviews celebrities, political figures, physicians, and fibroid survivors about fibroid disease and treatment options.

Coach Ella Destiny's struggles with fibroids as a teen led to 11 abdominal surgeries and a hysterectomy, which served as motivation for her to write a best-selling book about her health struggles, "There's Nothing Wrong with Saying So What."

“It’s important to break the generational taboo that we can’t talk about this,” said Destiny. “We need to educate our young women and make them aware that there are options; you don’t have to have a hysterectomy, and you can have children.”

An Early Bird promo code, "Fighter15," available here, is valid until June 16 for $15 off the $50 per person tickets. All proceeds and fundraising activities support non-profit organizations fighting fibroids.

July is Fibroid Awareness Month, and the Fibroid Fighters will host the third event in New York City on July 25," A Night in Full Bloom." This event will offer an evening of educational discussions on women's health, networking, and entertainment. Tickets are available on the Fibroid Fighters website: https://www.fibroidfighters.org/.

Fibroid Fighters has been a dedicated supporter of the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act, which has been reintroduced as new legislation to encourage a new federal grant program, The Uterine Fibroid Intervention and Gynecological Health and Treatment Act (U-FIGHT Act).

For information on fibroid disease and nonsurgical fibroid treatment, contact USA Fibroid Centers at https://www.usafibroidcenters.com/.



About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is a leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment with a nationwide network of outpatient centers. Its mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using UFE. The center is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE and encouraging open communication about fibroids.

About Fibroid Fighters

The Fibroids Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization created to advance the cause of women’s health and safe and effective treatment of uterine fibroids. Its mission is to educate the public about the health, social, and economic impact of uterine fibroids with a focus on research and advances in fibroid disease treatment.