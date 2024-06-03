Oxford Treatment Center Launches The Rally Point: Valkyrie Program, a Specialty Program for Female Veterans

OXFORD, Miss., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Treatment Center has launched a new specialized treatment program specifically tailored for female Veterans. The Rally Point: Valkyrie Program draws inspiration from the courageous female warriors in Norse mythology. Female service members often face unique challenges and have distinct needs when it comes to mental health and addiction recovery. The Valkyrie program recognizes these needs and provides a safe, supportive and empowering environment for female Veterans to heal and recover.



"We believe that fostering a sense of community, solidarity and healing is essential for lasting recovery for our female Veterans," said Paige Havens, Executive Director of Oxford Treatment Center. "This new program is also a testament to our commitment to provide personalized care that addresses the specific needs of our patients, and in this case, our female service members."

The program's evidence-based treatment approach is grounded in research and utilizes the most effective therapies to ensure the best outcomes for participants. In addition to addressing substance misuse, the program also focuses on treating co-occurring mental health conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety.

One of the key features of The Rally Point: Valkyrie Program is the dedicated female-only groups, which provide a supportive space for women to process their experiences. These groups meet for 19 hours each week and cover a range of topics, including trauma, life skills training, stress reduction, and anger management. The program takes a holistic approach to recovery, incorporating medication management, emotion regulation techniques, sleep hygiene practices, and experiential therapies, including equine therapy.

To learn more about The Rally Point: Valkyrie Program, visit https://oxfordtreatment.com/addiction-treatment-ms/veteran-program/

About Oxford Treatment Center:

Oxford Treatment Center is located in Etta, MS. Oxford treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, visit oxfordtreatment.com.

