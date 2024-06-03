EDRM Announces DISCO as Newest Trusted Partner

DISCO (NYSE:LAW)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce DISCO (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, has joined the EDRM Trusted Partner Network as a Guardian Plus Partner.

In today's legal landscape, modern eDiscovery solutions like DISCO are crucial to the success of law firms and corporate legal departments. These solutions leverage cutting-edge AI technology to streamline workflows and meet the ever-evolving needs of legal professionals. On top of DISCO’s core legal intake, hold, ediscovery and case builder products is the next generation of artificial intelligence – DISCO’s Cecilia generative AI platform.

Cecilia is an industry-first solution that combines natural language processing with the latest advances in generative AI. The platform includes offerings like Cecilia Q&A, a tool that allows users to ask questions about the documents in their databases and receive detailed narrative responses along with specific source citations.

"DISCO is committed to delivering solutions that simplify the process of resolving legal matters. We’ve made it our mission to deliver cutting-edge software at the forefront of cloud computing and generative AI supported by a team of legal professionals available to provide the training and education on how to best leverage these advancements.” said Kristin Zmrhal, DISCO’s Vice President, Product Strategy. “We’re thrilled to be deepening our relationship with EDRM to partner on creating the educational resources and frameworks needed in this incredible time of innovation in the ediscovery space.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like DISCO are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“DISCO was first to the AI eDiscovery market with its scene stealing Cecilia,” explained Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “EDRM is proud to partner with DISCO as they continue to surprise our community with their innovative offerings.”

This partnership allows DISCO access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal product offerings that simplify legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. Our scalable, integrated product offerings enable legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit https://csdisco.com.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM at EDRM.net.

