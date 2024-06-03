Prairie Farms Dairy Kicks Off June Dairy Month with New Product Launches and Packaging

Prairie Farms is introducing a line of classic natural cheese that includes Cheese Curds, Natural Cheese Spreads, Mini Moon™ Wheels, and a Classic Cheese Sampler, with nine of the ten products carrying the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese® Badge of Honor.

During June, Prairie Farms is expanding its production and distribution of Lactose Free Milk Gallons and Lactose Free Cottage Cheese and Sour Cream in 16-ounce tubs throughout the company's footprint, which covers more than 40% of the United States.