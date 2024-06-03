Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS) Market Analysis 2024: Drivers, Trends, and Insights

Emergen Research Logo

Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market Trend, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2030

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS) market, valued at USD 5.73 billion in 2022, is projected to exhibit a robust revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by escalating security breaches worldwide and the expanding utilization of wireless communication to enhance organizational productivity.

WIPS in Network Security

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) breaches and unauthorized access are efficiently detected and prevented by WIPS, bolstering the safety of wireless network environments. Employing various defensive techniques, WIPS neutralizes threats like rogue access points, ensuring enhanced network security.

Market Drivers

The versatility of WIPS in identifying and thwarting wireless risks is a primary driver of market growth. However, it's essential to note that while WIPS is a valuable defensive layer, it doesn't provide absolute protection, necessitating its integration with other security measures for comprehensive security planning.

Role of WIPS in IoT Security

The burgeoning demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices further propels market growth. In smart environments reliant on IoT architecture, the significance of security against IoT-related vulnerabilities is paramount. Intrusion Detection Systems (IDSs) tailored for IoT contexts play a crucial role in countering these security threats.

Market Restraints

Despite its benefits, the high installation and maintenance costs associated with WIPS could impede market growth, particularly for small organizations facing financial constraints in allocating funds to cybersecurity initiatives.

Market Trends

The healthcare sector witnesses a growing need for intrusion detection systems to safeguard patient data amidst the integration of IoT systems. Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerge as pivotal tools to bolster healthcare security by enhancing intrusion prevention capabilities.

Market Segment Insights

WIPS Implementation Insights: The network segment dominates the market, leveraging hardware and software solutions to fortify computer networks against unauthorized access and illicit activities.

WIPS Deployment Type Insights: The hybrid segment is poised to capture a substantial market share owing to its superior threat detection capabilities. Cloud-based solutions exhibit steady growth, catering to the rising demand for remote work and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) security.

WIPS Application Insights: The retail and e-commerce segment leads in market share due to escalating demand for robust intrusion prevention systems. Meanwhile, the IT and telecommunication segment is expected to witness rapid growth, driven by the surge in Fifth Generation (5G) cyber threats.

In summary, the global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS) market continues its upward trajectory fueled by escalating security concerns, the proliferation of IoT devices, and the evolving landscape of cyber threats. As organizations navigate the complexities of network security, the integration of advanced technologies like ML and AI alongside robust intrusion prevention measures remains paramount for ensuring comprehensive cybersecurity.

WIPS Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global WIPS system market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective WIPS solutions in the market.

Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS) Latest Industry News

On 24 August 2022, EPB announced the launch of America's First 25 Gigabit Community Wide Internet Service. EPB is extending its collaboration with Arista Networks, which is supplying the equipment to update the convention area to Wi-Fi 6 with a multi-gig PoE campus switching platform, in addition to introducing the 25 Gig internet service. Visitors to the Conference Center will benefit from fast connections on both wired and wireless networks as a result. Visitors' connections will be safe and secure owing to Arista's security features, which include IPFIX and WIPS.

On 30 July 2020, WatchGuard Technologies released two new Access Points (APs), the AP225W and the AP327X, to further showcase the growth of its Secure Wi-Fi portfolio. These new Access Points (APs) provide industry leading Wi-Fi performance and scalability, as well as the capability to expand Trusted Wireless Environments into challenging outdoor and Multi Dwelling Unit (MDU) installations. For wireless networks made up of competing solutions vulnerable to various Wi-Fi attacks, WatchGuard APs can act as a WIPS overlay.

Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS) Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global WIPS market on the basis of implementation, organization size, deployment, component, application and region:

Implementation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hosted

Network

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cloud

Hybrid

On-Premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Hardware

Sensors

Console

Servers

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication

Retail and E-commerce

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

