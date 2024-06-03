NSF, NEH and partner funding agencies from seven countries announce the winners of the Canada-led 2023 International Joint Initiative for Research on Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation competition

Today, the U.S. National Science Foundation and the National Endowment of the Humanities (NEH) joined partner funding agencies from Brazil, Canada, Germany, Norway, South Africa, Switzerland and the United Kingdom in announcing the awardees for the 2023 International Joint Initiative for Research on Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation competition, coordinated by Canada's New Frontiers in Research Fund (NFRF).

Totaling nearly $26 million, the awards will fund 11 new collaborative research projects, with NSF investing roughly $6 million, NEH half a million, and international partners over $19 million. These projects aim to leverage world-class expertise to tackle global challenges caused by climate change, recognized as the single most important threat to the planet and its inhabitants' future well-being and prosperity.

"Addressing the impacts of climate change requires a coordinated global effort," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "Together, our organizations are able to support unique, innovative and transformational ideas that will forge a path toward a more sustainable planet for generations to come."

The 2023 competition awards represent a multilateral research funding initiative and significant investment in high-risk/high-reward research that will generate transformative impacts at local, regional and global scales. The awarded projects will fuel international, interdisciplinary research collaborations focused on addressing two or more "key risks" identified in the Sixth Assessment Report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change .

Outcomes of these collaborations will further the design and implementation of co-created adaptation and mitigation strategies for vulnerable groups, specifically, those most impacted by the effects of climate change, such as communities in low- and middle-income countries, Indigenous communities or groups that are vulnerable due to their geographic, social and economic circumstances.

From predicting flooding and droughts in at-risk regions to providing food-water-energy security for Indigenous peoples, the unique research teams supported by these awards will work to develop holistic solutions that enhance awareness, improve resiliency and empower communities around the world. The teams' research outcomes will also create educational and workforce development opportunities and advance fundamental, convergent and use-inspired science while strengthening cooperation among nations.

The 2023 teams involve researchers from at least two of the eight partner countries, with U.S. researchers supported by NSF and NEH and foreign researchers funded by their respective country's funding agency: Canada's NFRF, Brazil's Sao Paulo Research Foundation, the German Research Foundation, the Research Council of Norway, South Africa's National Research Foundation, the Swiss National Science Foundation, and U.K. Research and Innovation.

Teams will also involve collaborators from additional countries — beyond the eight funding partner countries — including Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Barbados, the Faroe Islands, Ghana, Greenland, Guyana, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mali, Namibia, the Netherlands, Peru, Sri Lanka, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago and Uganda.

The awardees are listed below:

A Collaboratively Designed and Managed Flood Resilience Framework for Affected Communities in the Caribbean Region Grant Number: 2426270

U.S. Institution: University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Funding Partner Countries: Canada and the U.K.

Additional Researcher Country Partners: Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados

Key Risks (addressed): low-lying coastal socio-ecological systems; critical physical infrastructure, networks and services; water security

Building Resilience of Coastal Inhabitants in Vulnerable Regions of Bangladesh Through a Participatory, Gender-transformative Approach Grant Number: 2426669

U.S. Institution: George Washington University

Funding Partner Countries: Canada

Additional Researcher Country Partners: Bangladesh

Key Risks (addressed): low-lying coastal socio-ecological systems; living standards; human health; food security; water security; peace and human mobility

Climate Adaptation and Resilience Strategies (CLARS): Socio-Economic Vulnerabilities Among Urban Migrants in the Lake Victoria Basin and Great Lakes Region Grant number: 2426552

U.S. Institution: University of Michigan

Funding Partner Countries: Canada and the U.K.

Additional Researcher Country Partners: Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania

Key Risks (addressed): critical physical infrastructure, networks and services; living standards; peace and human mobility

Climate Collaboratorium: Co-creation of Applied Theatre Decision Labs for Exploring Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Grant Number: 2426627

U.S. Institution: University of New Hampshire

Funding Partner Countries: Canada, Germany and the U.K.

Additional Researcher Country Partners: Brazil

Key Risks (addressed): critical physical infrastructure, networks and services; living standards; water security

Community Water Systems: Climate Vulnerabilities and Resilience Opportunities Grant number: 2426979

U.S. Institution: University of Colorado Boulder

Funding Partner Countries: Canada and Norway

Additional Researcher Country Partners: The Netherlands

Key Risks (addressed): terrestrial and ocean ecosystems; critical physical infrastructure, networks and services; water security

Indigenous and Local Community-led Action and Solutions for Food-Water-Land Security Grant number: 2425974

U.S. Institution: Michigan State University

Funding Partner Countries: Brazil, Canada, Germany and Switzerland

Additional Researcher Country Partners: Peru, Thailand, Mali and Italy

Key Risks (addressed): low-lying coastal socio-ecological systems; terrestrial and ocean ecosystems; food security; water security; peace and human mobility

Participatory Design for Climate Change Adaptation: Intergenerational Climate Responsive School Gardening as an Approach to Food Security and Climate Literacy in South African Communities Grant Number: 2425843

U.S. Institution: University of Texas at Austin

Funding Partner Countries: Canada, South Africa

Additional Researcher Country Partners: N/A

Key Risks (addressed): human health; food security; water security

Reimagining Food Systems for Climate Change Adaptation, Mitigation, and Social Justice Grant Number: 2428005

U.S. Institution: University of Minnesota

Funding Partner Countries: Canada, Norway, South Africa, UK

Additional Researcher Country Partners: Australia

Key Risks (addressed): to low-lying coastal socio-ecological systems; terrestrial and ocean ecosystems; living standards; human health; food security

Retreating from Risk (RFR): Decision-supports for the Equitable Implementation of Retreat to Build Climate Resilience Grant Number: 2428674

U.S. Institution: University of Kansas

Funding Partner Countries: Canada

Additional Researcher Country Partners: Indonesia

Key Risks (addressed): low-lying coastal socio-ecological systems; critical physical infrastructure, networks and services; living standards; human health; water security; peace and human mobility

The Indigenous Peoples Observatory Network (IPON): The Climate-Food-Health Nexus Grant Number: 2429009, 2429010

U.S. Institution: Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Funding Partner Countries: Canada, Germany, UK

Additional Researcher Country Partners: South Africa, Australia, Namibia, India, Peru, Uganda, Ghana

Key Risks (addressed): low-lying coastal socio-ecological systems; terrestrial and ocean ecosystems; critical physical infrastructure, networks and services; living standards; human health; food security; water security; peace and human mobility