Global Critical Care Products Market Shows Steady Growth with Increasing Demand and Technological Advancements

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global critical care products market, valued at USD 57.31 Billion in 2023, is projected to witness a steady revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several key factors driving market expansion, including the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, advancements in critical care technology, and growing government support for healthcare innovations.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Illnesses

The surge in chronic illnesses, notably cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), has become a significant catalyst for the growth of the critical care products market. According to the World Health Federation (WHF), CVDs accounted for approximately 20.5 million global fatalities in 2021, with heart attacks and strokes contributing to a significant portion of these deaths. The increasing incidence of CVDs, coupled with aging populations, has propelled investments in critical care products, research, and preventive healthcare solutions.

Advancements in Critical Care Technology

The market is further bolstered by advancements in critical care technology, such as continuous patient monitoring systems and AI-driven medical assistants. Startups like Vigocare and Clinomic are pioneering innovative solutions like Vigo Vitals and Mona OS 2, respectively, to enhance patient care and clinical decision-making in critical care settings.

Challenges in Market Growth

Despite the optimistic trajectory, the market faces challenges, particularly regarding the surging cost of medical equipment. High-income countries have witnessed a swifter reduction in CVD-related death rates compared to low- and middle-income countries, where the affordability of critical care equipment remains a significant barrier to access.

Segment Insights

Product Segment:

Haemodialysis Machines: Accounted for the largest revenue share due to the rising demand for haemodialysis treatments driven by the increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

ECG Devices: Registered the fastest CAGR, supported by advancements in portable and wireless ECG technology and the growing need for early detection and monitoring of cardiovascular diseases.

Application Segment:

Cardiology: Dominated the market due to the alarming rise in cardiovascular diseases globally, with ischemic heart disease emerging as a leading cause of premature death.

Renal Care: Recorded the fastest CAGR, driven by the growing incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and the rising demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis services.

End-Use Segment:

Hospitals: Accounted for the largest revenue share, supported by increasing patient admissions and the need for specialized critical care equipment.

Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs): Expected to experience significant growth, offering a cost-effective alternative to hospital stays and providing improved accessibility for outpatient surgical procedures.

Critical Care Products Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global critical care product market is fairly fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Abbott

General Electric

Baxter

Advin Health Care

Boston Scientific Corporation

Compumedics Limited

Cook

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,

Dixion distribution of medical devices GmbH,

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Getinge

ICU Medical, Inc.

heyer medical AG

Genixus

Critical Care Products Latest Industry Updates

On August 1, 2023, GENIXUS, a pharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing acute and critical care medications, announced the expedited development and launch of their latest product under the KinetiX syringe platform: Rocuronium Bromide Injection. This decision was prompted by a recent natural disaster affecting manufacturing facility in Rocky Mount, NC, and the expected impact on the sterile injectables market due to this incident.

In January 2022, a virtual hospital and telehealth network called Avel eCARE contributed to the creation of the federally funded National Emergency Tele-Critical Care Network and increased its collaboration with the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services to offer critical care expertise to hospitals and municipalities in the South that are dealing with COVID-19 surges.

Critical Care Products Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, emergen research has segmented global critical care products market on the basis of product, application, patient population end-use, and region:

