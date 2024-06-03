Anti-Diuretic Drugs Market: An In-Depth Look at the Current State and Future Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Global Anti-Diuretic Drugs Market: Driving Factors, Challenges, and Growth Trends

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anti-diuretic drugs market size reached USD 494.13 Million in 2023 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The global market for anti-diuretic drugs is experiencing steady growth, driven by several key factors. According to a recent report, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, fueled by rising cases of diabetes insipidus, advancements in medical technology, and increasing product launches.

Market Drivers

Rising Diabetes Cases: With a significant increase in global diabetes instances, the demand for anti-diuretic drugs is on the rise. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates a substantial surge in diabetes cases by 2045, further driving the demand for these medications.

Product Upgrades: Major market players are continuously upgrading their product portfolios, enhancing treatment options and driving market growth. Recent approvals, such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' Vasopressin injection by the U.S. FDA, signify this trend.

Use of Desmopressin Analogs: The growing utilization of desmopressin analogs, known for their efficacy in managing diabetes insipidus, is contributing to market expansion. These analogs offer various formulations, increasing their acceptance among end-users.

Rising Geriatric Population: The increasing prevalence of diabetes insipidus among the elderly, coupled with the expanding geriatric population globally, is driving market growth. Improvements in healthcare and a longer life expectancy contribute to the rise in urologic conditions, necessitating anti-diuretic drug treatment.

Market Restraints

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces challenges. Health complications associated with vasopressin use, such as asthma and heart disease, erode patient trust and hinder market growth. Skepticism surrounding vasopressin treatment leads to reluctance among patients, impacting market performance.

Market Segment Insights

Type Dynamics: The market is segmented into oxytocin, vasopressin, and desmopressin. Vasopressin dominates the market due to its essential role in renal function, while desmopressin shows robust growth with increased efficacy and fewer side effects.

Application Insights: Diabetes insipidus holds the largest revenue share, driven by the clinical need for effective treatment options.

Distribution Channel Insights: Hospital pharmacies lead in revenue share, attributed to increased admissions for urological illnesses. Online pharmacies show robust growth, supported by factors like internet penetration and home delivery services.

Anti-Diuretic Drugs Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global anti-diuretic drugs market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective solutions.

Par Sterile Products, LLC.

Pfizer Inc.

ADH Health

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Endo International

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fresenius Kabi.

Hybio Pharmaceutical.

Hainan Zhonghe Pharmaceutical.

Avadel

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

CSL Limited.

Bayer

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Allergan

Sanofi S.A

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Other companies

Anti-Diuretic Drugs Latest Industry Updates

On February 2022, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of its authorized generic version of VASOSTRICT (vasopressin injection, USP) vials U.S. Market, to expand their geographical across U.S. The product is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

On February 25, 2020, Lupin announced the launch of Ethacrynic Acid Tablets USP, 25 mg, after the receiving approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA)

Anti-Diuretic Drugs Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global anti-diuretic drugs market on the basis of Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Oxytocin

Vasopressin

Desmopressin

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Diabetes Insipidus

Hemophilia

Hypertension

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

