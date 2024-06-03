New Mexico Delegation to Promote the State’s Bioscience Industry at BIO International Convention in San Diego

Nearly 30 delegates will participate in the New Mexico Pavilion to create new connections and drive interest in the state’s bioscience industry

Albuquerque, NM, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A delegation of government, economic development, association and industry leaders and businesses will represent the New Mexico bioscience industry at the BIO International Convention in San Diego June 3-6. The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) will promote the New Mexico bioscience industry, learn about the latest bioscience trends, and connect with companies interested in relocating or expanding their business in greater Albuquerque.

“The greater Albuquerque region has a growing number of bioscience assets and workforce clusters that make it a prime location for medical technology companies,” said AREA President & CEO Danielle Casey. “This conference gives us an opportunity to highlight assets driving that growth, to understand how to best support our local firms and to see how trends and technology are shaping site location and expansion decisions.”

Representatives from AREA will exhibit at the conference with partners from Presbyterian Health, UNM Health Sciences, the New Mexico Bioscience Authority, the New Mexico Biotechnology & Biomedical Association(NMBio), Sandoval Economic Alliance, the New Mexico Partnership and the New Mexico Economic Development Department. The cities of Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Sandoval County are also serving as sponsors of this effort. Each partner will highlight different aspects of the bioscience industry, which is broadly defined as any science that deals with the biological aspects of living organisms, by showcasing their respective organizations.

During the course of the week, various business and industry leaders in the New Mexico delegation will offer live presentations at the booth, with topics ranging from greater Albuquerque as a business location to the new innovations offered by companies such as TriCore, Q-Biotech, AWS Bio-Pharma Technologies and Nature’s Toolbox, Inc. Additional partners include: Sandia National Labs, Sandia Biotech, Tramway Ventures, T-Neuro, New Mexico State University, New Mexico Tech, and Central New Mexico Community College.

“The greater Albuquerque region is developing a thriving biotechnology sector that can harness the skills and knowledge of its talented workforce,” said NMBio Executive Director Greg Byrnes. “The state of New Mexico has established programs and incentives that welcome risk takers and pioneers and the businesses and consultants that will nurture these companies that are essential to growing NM’s economy.”

A featured and exciting showcase will occur on Tuesday, June 4 during the main exhibit hall reception, courtesy of Visit Albuquerque, where booth visitors will experience the thrill of a hot air balloon ride from the safety of the ground through virtual reality.

The region has seen consistent growth within the industry thanks to high concentrations of technical occupations, key regional assets like national laboratories and top-tier research universities and a statewide talent pipeline of STEM-based graduates that has seen steady growth over the past five years. Overall, the state of New Mexico has seen a 20% job growth increase in the past 5 years in the bioscience cluster, and 150% growth over 5 years in surgical and medical instrument manufacturing.

The BIO International Convention is the largest and most comprehensive event for biotechnology, representing the full ecosystem of biotech with over 20,000 industry leaders from across the globe. It is regarded as one of the most significant gatherings in the industry, providing a platform for New Mexico to connect and make strategic connections with investors, businesses interested in their research or products, and industry leaders from the pharmaceutical, med tech, life science, health care, government and academic institutions. The Exhibition showcases over 500 exhibitors offering cutting-edge solutions in product development, contract research, contract manufacturing, and beyond, providing the New Mexico bioindustry an opportunity to build new partnerships and increase visibility and brand awareness of New Mexico as a leading location to do business.

To view the New Mexico delegation’s schedule of booth events and representatives and view reports and data on the bioscience industry in New Mexico, visit www.newmexicobio.org. For more information about the conference, visit: https://convention.bio.org/. You may also view the complete list of New Mexico Pavilion participants.

Danielle Casey Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance 505-705-3785 dcasey@abq.org