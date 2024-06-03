Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas Opens Registration for October Event

Co-located with The Hospitality Show; 4,500 Bar, Restaurant and Hotel Owners, Operators, GMs, Investors, and Developers to Attend

NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas, an extension of the nation’s largest and most influential gathering of bar and restaurant owners and operators, today announces registration is open. With the theme “Unlock your profit potential,” the event will bring together 4,500 bar, restaurant and hotel owners, operators, GMs, investors, and developers. Co-located with The Hospitality Show, October 28-30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX, the event will serve as a hub for cultivating fresh partnership opportunities within the hotel industry. To register to attend Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas, click here.



Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas will allow attendees to explore collaborative partnerships between bars, restaurants, and hotels; gain insights from industry experts through engaging workshops and discussions; and offer a networking hub where attendees can sample craft cocktails, taste delicious food items and build new, strategic relationships.

The Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas conference program will address key topics, including venue profitability, menu development, marketing and promotions, people and staffing, operational efficiency, guest experience and more. The program will feature masterclasses, breakout sessions, industry led keynotes, and business triage consulting.

In addition, the Expo Hall will feature:

An interactive bar to sample the latest beverage trends

Food & Beverage Theater with insights on how to grow menu profits

Over 300 suppliers, including Red Bull North America, Orange Door, Redfern, SmartTab, Liquid Death Mountain Water, SkyTab, Nextera Systems LLC, Hot Cup Factory, Oh Snap! Pickling, Team Trivia, Race Label Solutions, Old Trapper Smoked Products, and many more. View the complete exhibitor list here.



By co-locating with The Hospitality Show, attendees will have the opportunity to source suppliers selling CRM, digital signage, guest management, security, labor management, kiosks and more. Learn more about The Hospitality Show here.



“From optimizing operational efficiency and supply chain management to leveraging technology and consumer behavior analysis, Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas offers a deep dive into the crucial factors that contribute to financial success in this highly competitive industry,” said Tim McLucas, VP and Market Leader of the Bar & Restaurant Group at Questex. “We look forward to converging the bar, restaurant and hotel industry under one roof in Texas to drive business growth.”

To register to attend Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas, click here. Passes start at $99 through September 8.

Suppliers in the food and beverage industry can request exhibit and sponsor information here. For Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas sponsorship, contact Kyle Zegan at kzegan@questex.com.

Learn more about Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas hotel and travel here.

Stay connected with Bar & Restaurant Expo Texas on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.



About Bar & Restaurant Expo

Bar & Restaurant Expo has continued to evolve and mirror the fast-paced, trend-setting nature of the hospitality industry. The event has been providing the specific tools that bar and restaurant owners, operators, and managers need to grow their businesses, compete, and succeed in this hyper- competitive and dynamic industry. The Bar & Restaurant Group is part of the Questex Travel & Hospitality Division and also produces World Tea Expo, World Tea News, World Tea Academy, as well as Bar & Restaurant Expo, Bar & Restaurant News, and Vibe Conference.

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2024 is taking place October 28-30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Michelle Osborne

Events Marketing Director, Hospitality

Questex

mosborne@questex.com