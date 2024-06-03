HIP Video Promo Presents: GHJ Music featuring Agosa premiere new music video "Welcome Here" on Music-News.com

GHJ Music & Agosa join forces on their epic new single "Welcome Here"

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gene Hendricks, better known in the music world as GHJ Music, is a dynamic music industry veteran whose roots in the rich tradition of black gospel music have deeply influenced his journey as a creative, producer and musical artist. Born and raised in the vibrant atmosphere of a faith based world, Hendricks discovered his passion for music at a young age, initially expressing it through his powerful vocals as a gospel singer. Driven by a desire to make a positive difference in the world, Hendricks channels his passion for music into a mission of promoting inclusivity and togetherness. Under the name GHJ Music, he seamlessly blends elements of gospel, pop and world music to create emotive sounds that resonate with audiences of diverse backgrounds and gives voice to the voiceless.

His unwavering commitment to spreading positivity and unity through his artistry serves as a testament to the transformative power of music. As he continues to make his mark on the music industry, Hendricks remains dedicated to his mission of using music as a force for social change and collective upliftment.

In a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at spreading a message of love and togetherness, GHJ Music joins forces with artist/songwriter Scott Free to reimagine his stunningly uplifting "Welcome Here" for a broader audience. With GHJ's deftly honed production skills, Michael Foley's superb executive production and Free's emotive, incisive lyrics, the track undergoes a transformation, evolving into an anthem that resonates with people from all walks of life. In an atmosphere often marked by division and exclusion, "Welcome Here" stands as a beacon of hope, inviting everyone to join in the celebration of our shared humanness.

Complementing the timely vibes of the music is a visually stunning music video, expertly crafted by New York City director and choreographer LaQuet Sharnell Pringle (they,them,theirs), in conjunction with The Seed Collective, a film and media production company focused on creating compelling and inclusive narratives by artists, for artists. At the heart of the "Welcome Here" music video are talented female dancers, representing a kaleidoscope of backgrounds and cultures. Their graceful movements and vibrant energy serve as a powerful visual metaphor for the harmonious coexistence of people from different races, ethnicities, and traditions. With the human family so desperately divided at the moment, rarely has a music video captured the zeitgeist quite like 'Welcome Here". It's the prescription humanity needs to heal during such troubled, challenging times.

