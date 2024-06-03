Polyether Block Amide Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Polyether Block Amide Market Size – USD 1.50 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.4%, Market Trends – Rapid rise in demand for active footwear

Growing demand for flexible and durable materials for different industries is one of the major factors driving Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Market size reached USD 1.50 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing demand for flexible and durable materials for various industries, significant rise in fitness activities, rise in the demand for athletic footwear, and growing use of PVC-free tubing for medical applications are some of the key factors driving the market growth of the Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Market. Polyether block Amide, or PEBA, is a type of thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) produced by polycondensing an alcohol termination polyether (PTMG, PEG) with a carboxylic acid polyamide (PA6, PA11, PA12). PEBA is used in the sports industry for advanced shoe outsoles and damping system components (football, baseball, basketball, trekking, track & field, jogging, etc.). It is valued for its flexibility, low density, energy return, and damping qualities. Pebax tubing is used in medical applications such as catheter shafts, catheter tips, dilators, and balloons.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Polyether Block Amide business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

UBE Corporation, Arkema, BASF SE, MS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Zeus Company Inc., Zotefoams plc, Univar Solutions Inc., SAINT-GOBAIN, and Evonik.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Polyamide 11 segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Polyamide 11 (PA 11) or Nylon 11 is a non-biodegradable polyamide bioplastic made from vegetable oil. The main factors driving the growth of this segment are PA 11's improved strength, less water absorption, increased heat resistance, and minimal environmental impact. Additionally, it provides superior UV protection and uses fewer renewable resources in its manufacture. This results in their utilization in air, hydraulic or gasoline hoses, cams, tool handles, powder coatings for metal, including handrails, and gears. Moreover, the modified PA 11 is also used in applications including micro switches, fuel, vacuum, and air brake lines, damping cog wheels, and cable ties for the automobile sector and electrical installations. This is due to their high abrasion resistance and improved flexibility. Moreover, the segment's growth is being driven by the recent and ongoing development of bio-based polymer blends of PA11, such as its blending with poly(butylene succinate) (PBS). This is because the components are purely bio-based and are produced using renewable resources, which lowers the cost of the raw materials. PBS is also biodegradable and compostable. Hence, major business firms are taking significant initiatives in the production and development of bio-based PA 11 polymer. For instance, on 23 April 2021, Arkema stated its plan of implementing the manufacture of Amino 11 and its major Rilsan polyamide 11 high performance polymer in Singapore during the first half of 2022. This factory, which is made entirely of renewable castor beans, is expected to increase Arkema's production of polyamide 11 by 50% on a global scale. These are the key factors which are contributing significantly to the segment's revenue growth.

The Consumer Goods segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. PEBA's superior performance at low and high temperatures, as well as its chemical resistance in applications such as beverages and cleaners are helping in the increase in its demand in domestics appliances. It also offers environmentally sustainable elements such as recyclable materials and biobased qualities for making appliances of this type. Additionally, they provide improved product clarity and surface aspect. For instance, Akerma's beverage tubing, which is used in injection molding with PEBA to produce translucent, high-temperature products, is used in coffee makers and blender container parts. Moreover, long-lasting polyamide 11 coatings are used in the Rilsan fine powders that are used in food shelves, dishwashing baskets, and mixing blade coatings. Their resistance to impact, corrosion, abrasion, and scratches is the factor for their usage in manufacturing such products. Furthermore, their application in transparent sensors or covers, structural components, and textile straps or bands, polyamide 11 is also used in the recent development of smart watches. It also offers excellent surface aspect and clarity, great colorability, resistance to chemical and environmental stress cracking, and different types of fillers enable the production of high-quality products. These are some of the crucial the factors that are contributing to the segment’s revenue share.

Emergen Research has segmented global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Market on the basis of Type, Application, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Polyamide 11 Elastomer

Polyamide 12 Elastomer

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Industrial

Medical

Consumer Goods

Others

The global Polyether Block Amide market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

