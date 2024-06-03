Anti-Slip Coating Market Analysis: Opportunities and Challenges

Emergen Research Logo

Anti-Slip Coating Market Outlook, Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report

Global Anti-Slip Coating Market Analysis and Forecast 2024: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Key Players” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-slip coating market size was USD 242.90 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rapid Industrialization and rising demand for safety regulations to avoid accidents due to slipping are some of the major factors driving the anti-slip coating market revenue growth. Moreover, Consumers are becoming more aware of the environmental effects of the products they use, and this is leading to a demand for anti-slip coatings that are made from recycled materials, have low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and are water-based.

Anti-Slip Coating Market Drivers

Increasingly stringent government regulations and norms regarding worker safety and focus on reducing injuries and accidents is one of the key factors driving the anti-slip coating market revenue growth. According to the International Labor Organization, around 2.3 million incidents of work-related accidents are reported worldwide each year, and this figure is relatively high. This continues to be a serious concern for companies and employers. Governments of various countries and concerned authorities have enforced stringent norms to ensure worker safety in workplaces, which have forced employers to take the required safety and cleaning measures to make working environments safe.

Moreover, companies are developing and introducing new and more advanced coatings, paints, and materials and products, to ensure safety in the workplace. Anti-slip coatings impart good resistance to floorings, work areas, and equipment, and provide a safeguard against potential accidents that can result from fluid spills and slips and falls.

Moreover, the wide application range of anti-slip coatings in residential, commercial, sports, and industrial sectors is another major factor expected to continue to support market revenue growth. Anti-slip coatings can be used on any surface that is difficult to maneuver over or is slippery, in order to provide a strong grip and prevent slips and falls. application areas for these coatings continue to expand, which is another factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Anti-Slip Coating Market Restraints

However, anti-slip coatings are weather dependent, and not suited to temperatures below 10 degrees or 50 degrees Fahrenheit, as cold weather can hamper the durability of these coatings. Oil-based anti-slip coatings tend to thicken in cold weather, which hampers easy application and results in a thicker coat being applied, reducing overall coverage per gallon.

Moreover, application of anti-slip coatings is relatively time-consuming and labor-intensive, and the area and type of surface to be coated and the volume of coating required determine the overall cost. Furthermore, availability of lower-cost alternatives on the market, such as self-adhesive black anti-slip tape, Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) nonslip rubber, and checker plate nonslip rubber flooring, among others, is a major factor restraining revenue growth of the market.

Anti-Slip Coating Market Segment Insights

Anti-Slip Coating Resin Insights:

Based on resin, the global anti-slip coating market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, polyaspartic, and others.

Dominance of Epoxy Segment

The epoxy segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the global anti-slip coating market over the forecast period. Epoxy resin is the most widely used anti-slip coating, owing to its excellent properties, such as superior adhesion, flexibility, resistance against wear and tear, hardness, and solvent resistance. Epoxy is also more widely used, due to its cost-effectiveness and popularity.

Anti-Slip Coating End-use Insights:

Based on end-use, the global anti-slip coating market is segmented into construction flooring, marine deck, industrial building, and others.

Dominance of Construction Flooring Segment

The construction flooring segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the global anti-slip coating market over the forecast period. Rapid increase in construction activities and number of residential and commercial projects is a key factor supporting demand for anti-slip coatings, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well.

Moderate Growth of Micro Array Segment

Revenue growth of the industrial building segment is being driven by increasingly stringent safety regulations and need for compliance, focus on reducing the number of workplace accidents, injuries, and potential fatalities, and legalities and insurance associated with such incidents. Frequent accidents due to slippery surfaces often result in injuries and fatalities in industrial settings and workplaces. The need for companies to comply with safety regulations and deploy measures to ensure a safe working environment is a major factor driving demand for anti-slip coatings.

Moreover, anti-slip coatings help to increase the life span of the surface they are applied to, which increases Return on Investment (ROI) in the long term. Demand for these coatings is relatively high in industries, such as oil & gas, machinery manufacturing, automotive, marine, food & beverages, aerospace, and consumer goods. These factors are expected to continue to support revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Anti-Slip Coating Technology Insights:

On the basis of technology, the global anti-slip coating market is segmented into water-based and solvent-based.

Dominance of Lab on a Chip Segment

The water-based segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global anti-slip coating market over the forecast period. Water-based anti-slip coating is widely used and is formulated to provide a strong seal against chemical intrusion and existing physical degradation. These coatings can be used as a top shield in almost any setting, owing to their low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Content and absence of any offensive odor. These properties are increasing preference for water-based anti-slip coatings and thus, supporting revenue growth of this segment.

Anti-Slip Coating Application Insights:

Anti-Slip Coating Market: Application Dynamics (USD Billion)

On the basis of application, the global anti-slip coating market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and others.

Dominance of Commercial Segment

The commercial segment is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Anti-slip coatings have a variety of uses in the commercial sector, for instance, in hospitals, nursing homes, old age homes, and institutions. These coatings are also used in sports arenas, mainly in volleyball and basketball courts, as well as in skirting and edges of swimming pools, among others.

Anti-Slip Coating Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global anti-slip coating market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

Sherwin-Williams

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Dupont

Hempel

PPG Industries

RPM International Inc.

Sikora Global

Sulzer Chemtech

Arkema

Evonik Industries

Kraton Corporation

Mapei

Mohawk Industries

3M

A&I Coatings

Jotun

Henkel Corporation

Rust-Oleum

MEBAC

Randolph Products

American Safety Technologies

SLIPNOT

Anti-Slip Coating Latest Industry Updates

Akzo Nobel launched Interpon ABP 700 in 2023. This is a water based, ultra-thin coatings that offers excellent slip resistance while maintaining aesthetics and achieving high sustainability credentials.

In September, 2022, SLIPNOT completed the acquisition of Amstep Products expanding its portfolio of slip-resistant solutions for staircases, a common slip and fall hazard in the U.S.

Anti-Slip Coating Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-slip coating market on the basis of resin, end-use, technology, application, and region:

Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyaspartic

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Construction Flooring

Marine Deck

Industrial Building

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

