Grab-and-Go Bottles Market Size Growth, Trends and Expected to Reach USD 122.55 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.1%
SNS Insider Publish New Research Report On-“Grab-and-Go Bottles Market 2024 Global Analysis by Size,Trend, Opportunities and Regional Growth, Forecast 2031”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “According to the SNS Insider report, the Grab-and-Go Bottle Market Growth was worth an USD 82.32 billion in 2023. SNS Insider analysts predict this market to expand to USD 122.55 billion by 2031.
Busy schedules, particularly in developed regions, see a rise in demand for these convenient, single-serve containers.
Aseptic packaging technology, keeping beverages fresh without refrigeration, is a key driver, with Europe's fondness for carbonated drinks, at over 80 liters per capita annually, driving this trend. Furthermore, a 2023 study by SNS Insider revealed that 62% of global consumers prioritize sustainability in their purchasing decisions. Grab-and-Go Bottles provide to this by offering options made from recycled plastics or featuring innovative materials like bioplastics, promoting market growth.
A recent study showed a 46% decline in demand for on-the-go bottled water due to a remote workforce.
This highlights the market's dependence on specific consumer behaviours. Additionally, stringent regulations on plastic use, the dominant material in Grab-and-Go bottles accounting for over 60% of the market share, pose a challenge. Manufacturers must navigate a complex landscape of restrictions while ensuring affordability and functionality.
The pressure to find sustainable alternatives is further amplified by growing consumer eco-consciousness. While advancements in plastic recycling are promising, they might not be enough to appease environmentally-conscious buyers who are increasingly drawn to reusable options.
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
- Nampak Limited
- Amcor Plc
- Gerresheimer AG
- Ardagh Group S.A
- Graham Packaging Company, Inc
- ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG
- Owens-Illinois, Inc
- Vidrala SA
- Berry Global Group, Inc
- KanPak LLC
According to SNS Insider 72% of global consumers prioritize maintaining or improving their health, and reusable water bottles are a natural fit for this active demographic.
A 2023 survey indicated that 68% of millennials are willing to pay a premium for sustainable products. This eco-conscious generation presents a lucrative target market for reusable, ethically-sourced Grab-and-Go bottles. By capitalizing on these trends, Grab-and-Go bottle manufacturers can develop niche products that provide to specific needs, such as bottles with built-in fitness trackers or those crafted from recycled materials.
Beverages dominates, accounting for nearly half of the market share at 4.9% year-over-year growth.
This segment thrives on the convenience factor, with bottled water and carbonated drinks leading the charge. Food applications follow closely behind, particularly for grab-and-go snacks like yogurt, sauces, and condiments. Here, the focus is on leakproof and portion-controlled packaging. Interestingly, the cosmetics and personal care sector is experiencing a rise in demand for refillable grab-and-go bottles. Eco-conscious consumers are driving this trend, seeking sustainable solutions for products like lotions and hand sanitizers.
Grab-and-Go Bottles Market Key Segments:
By Material Type
- Plastic
- Polyethylene (PE)
- PET
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Others
- Glass
By Capacity
- Up to 250 ml
- 251-500 ml
- 501-1000 ml
- Above 1000 ml
By End Use
Food
- Sauces & Condiments
- Soups & Syrups
- Dairy Products
- Others
Beverages
- Alcoholic
- Non-alcoholic
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Others
The Asia Pacific region is showcasing explosive growth in the Grab-and-Go bottle market.
Urbanization and rising disposable incomes in countries like China and India are creating a mobile, health-conscious population with a demand for convenient hydration solutions. Secondly, a growing focus on sustainability is prompting a shift towards reusable grab-and-go bottles made from recycled materials. In China alone, the reusable bottle segment is expected to reach US$5.9 billion by 2031. This eco-conscious trend is mirrored across Southeast Asia, where countries like Thailand are implementing restrictions on single-use plastics, further promoting the reusable Grab-and-Go bottle market.
Recent Developments:
- S'well, a leader in reusable bottles, recently partnered with a major fitness tracker company to integrate hydration tracking technology into their bottles. This provides to the growing health-conscious consumer segment.
- Nalgene, known for its durable options, announced a line of lightweight, collapsible bottles made from recycled materials, appealing to eco-friendly hikers and adventurers.
- Newcomer bubba Brands is making waves with its innovative self-cleaning bottle that utilizes UV light technology, a potential game-changer for hygiene-focused consumers.
Key Takeaways:
- The Grab-and-Go Bottles market thrives on our busy lives and growing preference for convenience. Plastic dominates, capturing over 75% of the market share due to its affordability, portability, and adaptability for various products. Interestingly, sustainability concerns are driving innovation.
- Europe, a champion for eco-friendly solutions, holds a significant market share due to the rising adoption of sustainable packaging, particularly in countries like Germany and the UK. Meanwhile, the booming on-the-go food culture in the US is promoting their dominance in the North American market.
- This trend extends beyond beverages, with grab-and-go bottles finding uses in portion-controlled cosmetics, single-serve snacks, and even pre-packaged soups. Aseptic technology, which minimizes contamination during packaging, is playing a crucial role by enabling the creation of shelf-stable, ready-to-consume grab-and-go products, further driving market expansion.
