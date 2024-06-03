CN Partners with Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in Support of Indigenous Athletes and their Stories

MONTREAL, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that it would be expanding its partnership with Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in support of Indigenous athletes and sport builders, and their stories. As we mark the start of National Indigenous History Month, this new three-year $450,000 agreement will help to recognize the significant contributions of Indigenous sports figures and promote a greater understanding of their impact on Canadian sports and culture.



Since 2021, CN has supported Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame “Indigenous Sport Heroes Experience” education program. First, with the development of trading cards highlighting key Indigenous athletes and builders, their Indigenous heritage, and their contribution to sports in Canada. As part of CN’s new sponsorship, starting in 2024, CN will support Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame’s Indigenous Sport Heroes Digital Book, a multi-media, web-based resource which raises awareness and shares the stories of the remarkable Indigenous sport heroes and their impact in shaping sport in Canada.

“CN is proud to support and help share the incredible stories of Indigenous athletes and their impact on Canadian sports history. These sport icons have made invaluable contributions to our country, and it is our honour to help share their legacies with future generations. We hope that by continuing to raise awareness about the history of Indigenous people in our country, we can foster deeper understanding and respect for each other along the path of Reconciliation.”

– Olivier Chouc Senior Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer, CN

“To reconcile, we need to understand and value each other’s realities and stories. We need to celebrate the amazing achievements and contributions of Indigenous role models who have overcome challenges and enriched this country, and we need to share their stories. With CN’s help, Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame can keep doing this vital work to answer the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) calls to action.”

- Chief Wilton Littlechild, Hall of Famer (Class of 2018 – Builder | Indigenous Peoples’ Sports)

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

About Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame:

Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame is a registered charitable organization and has been a vital cultural institution in Canada for 68 years. As Canada's only national museum of sport, the organization’s mandate is to celebrate Canada’s sports heroes who have reached the pinnacle of their careers and are going ‘beyond the win’ and making monumental contributions to our society. Through three guiding pillars: curation, education and recognition, Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame is driven by a purpose of inspiring the leaders of tomorrow through the invaluable lessons of sport. In the community, in the classroom and in recognizing role models.

For more information on Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, visit sportshall.ca or follow Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (@cansportshall).

