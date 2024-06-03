UNFCCC Partners with Qlik to Drive Data-Driven Climate Action

Qlik’s Advanced Data, Analytics and AI Solutions to Support UNFCCC in Shifting from Mitigation to Immediate, Data-Informed Action

ORLANDO, Fla., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced an expanded partnership with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This collaboration aims to enhance the UNFCCC’s ability to accelerate climate change negotiations, enabling a greater focus on data-informed action. Leveraging Qlik’s advanced data integration, analytics, and AI solutions, the UNFCCC will better manage vast global datasets to assist countries on their path to increase ambition though their climate policies and strategies.

Qlik’s technology will manage and reconcile vast amounts of global data, which often vary in quality and context across borders. This approach will help UNFCCC to improve their analysis methods allowing better reporting for meaningful and actionable climate policies. The partnership sets the stage for future exploration of AI and unstructured data to enhance climate crisis understanding.

This collaboration will leverage Qlik's advanced data integration, analytics, and AI solutions to support the UNFCCC’s climate initiatives through the following actions:

Data Integration: Qlik's applications will be combined with the UNFCCC's data system, providing a unified platform for data access and analysis.

Public Dashboards: Development of interactive dashboards to present transparent and accurate climate data to the public.

Capacity Building: Provision of courses to UNFCCC staff to enhance data literacy and usage of Qlik products.

: Provision of courses to UNFCCC staff to enhance data literacy and usage of Qlik products. AI Integration: Continuous AI and capacity analysis will be incorporated into UNFCCC’s analytical applications.

"Partnering with Qlik allows us to take significant strides in our climate action efforts by leveraging advanced data integration and AI capabilities," said Joaquim Barris, Data Scientist at UNFCCC. "This collaboration will enable us to implement more immediate, data-informed actions and better understand our diplomacy, political and climate data. We are particularly excited about exploring AI’s potential in analyzing data of all types, including unstructured data. Qlik’s focus on data and analytics foundations makes them an ideal partner for tapping into AI’s potential."

Qlik’s integration will enhance the UNFCCC’s ability to standardize diverse data sources, facilitating more cohesive and comprehensive climate policies. The partnership will also introduce cutting-edge AI tools for continuous analysis, enabling faster response times and more precise decision-making.

“We are honored to support the UNFCCC in their mission to combat climate change. By integrating our data and AI solutions, we aim to provide the UNFCCC with the tools needed to assist countries to implement effective and timely climate policies,” noted Julie Kae, VP, Sustainability and DEIB, Executive Director of Qlik.org. “Our focus on data integrity and tangible outcomes aligns perfectly with the UNFCCC’s goals, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that drives meaningful climate action.”

Looking ahead, the Qlik-UNFCCC partnership aims to continually evolve, incorporating advanced AI, analytics, and data technologies to address emerging climate challenges. Future projects will explore innovative uses of unstructured data and further enhance timely climate analytics. This collaboration is expected to drive significant advancements in global climate policy and action, reinforcing the importance of data-driven decision-making. For more information on how Qlik’s AI solutions can transform your data into business outcomes, visit qlik.com.

About UNFCCC

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is the UN process for negotiating an agreement to limit dangerous climate change. It is an international environmental treaty among countries to combat "dangerous human interference with the climate system".



The Paris Agreement approved in 2015 commits countries to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees. Countries under the UNFCCC are required to submit national reports on climate actions, including greenhouse gas inventories and information on mitigation and adaptation measures, facilitating transparency and accountability. As a result of the exponential increase in measurements and documents, the UNFCCC has begun a process to leverage data and AI to enhance climate action efforts. Advanced data analytics and AI technologies help understand climate patterns, project future scenarios, and assess the effectiveness of strategies.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and data management. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

