Biopesticides Market Growth Driven by Sustainability and Organic Food Demand

Biopesticides Market Growth: Sustainability and Organic Food Demand Drive Expansion

Discover how the biopesticides market is expanding due to increased focus on sustainability, organic food consumption, and environmental benefits over synthetic pesticides. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biopesticides market size was USD 6.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. The global biopesticides market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing awareness of environmental sustainability, the rise in organic food consumption, and the agricultural sector's focus on sustainable practices. Biopesticides, which are environmentally friendly pest control solutions, are gaining popularity due to their benefits over synthetic chemicals.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

One of the main drivers of the biopesticides market is the growing awareness of their ecological benefits. Unlike synthetic pesticides, biopesticides do not harm soil, water, animals, or beneficial insects. They also help reduce the use of synthetic chemicals by improving their effectiveness and addressing pest resistance issues. Farmers, particularly those involved in export-oriented agriculture, are increasingly turning to biopesticides for pesticide-free crops, enhancing environmental conditions and tackling pest problems effectively.

The agricultural industry's focus on sustainability is another major contributor to the rising demand for biopesticides. These products allow farmers to produce food safely and efficiently without environmental harm. Biopesticides are selective, reducing damage to beneficial insects and other animals, which helps in maintaining ecological balance. They are biodegradable, lower pollution levels, and help preserve biodiversity, making them a cornerstone of sustainable agricultural practices.

Market Restraints

However, the high cost of biopesticides in developing countries poses a significant challenge. Smallholder farmers, who often have limited financial resources, find biopesticides expensive and less accessible. This economic barrier leads to a continued reliance on conventional pesticides, which may not be as environmentally friendly. Additionally, the complex preparation and application processes for biopesticides, which often require specific equipment and sterile conditions, add to the overall cost and labor involved.

Emerging Trends

An emerging trend in the biopesticides market is the increasing use of botanical extracts. These plant-based solutions work well with beneficial microbes and pest-resistant plants, reducing the need for synthetic pesticides and creating a safer agricultural environment. Botanical pesticides offer long-term protection against pests and are favored for their non-persistence, biodegradability, and safety. Neem, in particular, is highly effective against various agricultural pests and can be integrated with other biological controls to enhance pest management.

Market Segment Insights

Biopesticides Types: The biofungicides segment leads the market, driven by the effectiveness of living organisms in controlling plant pathogenic fungi and bacteria. The bioinsecticides segment is also growing rapidly due to its advantages over conventional insecticides, such as target specificity and biodegradability.

Formulation: Liquid biopesticides hold the largest market share due to their high cell counts, extended shelf life, and ease of application. Dry formulations are also growing robustly, favored for their compatibility with integrated pest management and ease of storage and application.

Application: Foliar application is the dominant method, offering effective pest management through direct application on plant leaves. The seed treatment segment is expected to grow rapidly, providing early-stage protection for seeds and promoting root development.

Biopesticides Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global biopesticides market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective biopesticides solutions.

Some major players included in the global biopesticides market report are:

Biopesticides Latest Industry News

On 01 February 2021, Novozymes, a pioneer in biological solutions, entered the agricultural biocontrol segment, expanding its portfolio beyond microbial solutions and advancements with new enzyme-based technologies. The strategic partnership between Novozymes and FMC, a leading international agricultural sciences corporation, was announced as part of the company's foray into the segment of biocontrol through enzyme technology. The goal of the partnership is to collaboratively research, develop, and market biological enzyme-based crop-protective solutions for growers globally in two distinct segments.

On 02 February 2021, Embrapa Technology and Ballagro Agro Technology announced the development of a new biopesticide that controls caterpillars by using two different bacterial strains. To combat the autumn armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) and soybean looper (Chrysodeixis includens), the newest bioproduct is a pesticide made of an unprecedented combination of two strains of the Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) bacteria. The bacteria Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) produces proteins that are poisonous to insects but not to humans or other vertebrates due to certain characteristics.

Biopesticides Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global biopesticides market on the basis of source, type, formulation, crop type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Microbial

Biochemicals

Plant Extracts

Beneficial Insects

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides

Bioherbicides

Bionematicides

Others

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Dry Form

Liquid Form

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Apples

Grapes

Potatoes

Others

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Foliar Application

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Post-Harvest

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

