Kalkine Launched its Global Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalkine’s recently launched its Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies report in March 2024. In the era where technological advancements are shaping the future of industries, understanding the landscape of AI and emerging technologies is paramount for investors seeking to capitalize on the next big breakthroughs.
Kalkine’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Emerging Technologies report provides investors with in-depth analysis and insights of the companies driving innovation in AI and emerging tech sectors. From artificial intelligence and machine learning to blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and beyond, this report covers the spectrum of groundbreaking technologies poised to revolutionize various sectors.
The anticipated surge in global spending on AI software, as highlighted by Gartner's report, reflects a robust increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% from US$124 billion in 2022 to US$297 billion by 2027. Gartner's data indicates that spending on generative AI software is expected to escalate from 8% in 2023 to a substantial 35% by 2027.
Our company selection methodology includes technology assessment, strong financial performance, prudent management team, industry positioning and competitive landscape as well as risk assessment.
Some of the key reasons to consider this report include: -
Key Reasons to Consider
* Diversification: Diversification of investment across the market categorization, and global economies (US, Australia, UK, Canada and New Zealand) so that investors could benefit from geographical tailwinds.
* Growth Orientation: Technology stocks typically are growth-oriented stocks with niche business models. They may have the potential to enhance shareholder value over mid-term to long term.
* Fundamental and Technical Analysis: The report considers companies with growing fundamentals, including earnings, operating margins, and cash flow among others. Besides, technical analysis to predict future price movements and entry levels is also considered for stock selection.
In summary, Kalkine’s Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies Report aims to provide actionable insights on fundamentally and or technically well positioned companies in a global environment thriving on scale and innovation.
Anjali Anand
