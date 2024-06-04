Sustainability Dialogues on the Financial Industry
Sustainability Dialogues on the Financial Industry
The financial industry has reached the last mile of human existence and could play a pivotal role in achieving sustainable development goals.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IICSR and Sustainability knowledge management (IICSR), in association with Khaitan Legal Associates (KLA), organised Sustainability Dialogues for the Financial industry, which was attended by Mr V Chandrashekar, Indian Banking Association; Anjalee Tarapowerwala, HDFC Bank; Abhejit Agrawal, Axis Bank, Dr Vidyadhar Prabhudesai, Leadcap Knowledge solutions; Sanjeev Mathur, Nokia; Sakate Khaitan, Sanjeev Singhal, and Sangeeta Jhunjhunwala from KLA, Vishal Vengurlekar and Nitisha Kerkar and Harsha Saxena from IICSR in person and many others virtually.
— Harsha Saxena, MD IICSR Group
The discussions revolved around the present sustainability challenges faced by financial institutions. Some highlighted points were the need to define sustainability terms, build capabilities at the Board level, and establish a central repository for all ESG data. The high price of the products under green finance deteriorates consumer demand. Although there are many solutions to achieve sustainability, the ones deliberated were to develop Indian emission norms, non-monetary incentivisation to the stakeholders to do good, and adopting project funding were discussed.
As a future course of action, IICSR has opened up to crowdsourcing ideas for sustainable solutions for the financial sector, which can be submitted via email. The outcomes of the discussions will be published as a white paper and submitted to the concerned stakeholders. Sustainability dialogues is a monthly feature that addresses sustainability issues in Indian industries.
IICSR and Sustainability Knowledge Management Institute (IICSR Group) is registered in the USA and India. It is a leading training and capacity-building institute for ESG, Sustainability, Corporate social responsibility, climate change, Human rights and allied areas. It is accredited by the American Council of Training and Development (ACTD) and MEPSC - A sector skills council under the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship (Government of India)
Vishal Vengurlekar
IICSR AND SUSTAINABILITY KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT
+1 6282839580
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Sustainability dialogues for Financial Industry