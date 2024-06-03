American Humane Kicks Off 14th Annual Hero Dog Awards

Nominations Now Open



Known as the “Oscars” for canines, the annual campaign to honor America’s top dogs moves into its 14th year.

WASHINGTON, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, American Humane—the country’s first national animal welfare organization—is officially kicking off the 14th annual Hero Dog Awards. The nationwide competition searches for and recognizes America’s standout dogs. Winners are often ordinary four-legged companions that do extraordinary things—including saving lives on the battlefield, aiding their human best friend with sight or hearing, and overall contributing to the wellbeing of people.

“Through the Hero Dog Awards, we honor and celebrate the immense hope, courage, and quality of life that dogs bring to our lives,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “We look forward to sharing inspiring stories of these canines with the voting public so we can give our hero dogs the recognition they truly deserve.”

People across the U.S. can nominate their four-legged champions starting today at HeroDogAwards.org.

This year’s five categories include:

Law Enforcement and First Responder Dogs

Service and Guide/Hearing Dogs

Therapy Dogs

Military Dogs

Emerging Hero and Shelter Dogs



Every year, American Humane’s Hero Dog Awards honor the exceptional working dogs from around the country. After votes are cast, Hero Dogs concludes with a star-studded gala awards show that will air on national television. Celebrities who have participated in the past include Carson Kressley, Kyle Richards, Beth Stern, Kristen Chenoweth, among many others.

Thank you to our sponsors, including PetsBest and Lulu’s Fund. Without them, the 14th annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards® would not be possible. For more information about the American Humane Hero Dog Awards®, visit HeroDogAwards.org. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, email herodoginfo@americanhumane.org.

About American Humane:

American Humane is the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for over 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

