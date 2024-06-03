Victoria Boardman Announces Release of Transformative Book Series "Into the Light"
Victoria Boardman is proud to announce the publication of her powerful and insightful book series, Into the Light: How I Overcame a Lifetime of Anxiety and Mental Distress. This compelling work will be available for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers starting June 1, 2024.
Into the Light is a raw and uncompromising account of Victoria Boardman's lifelong battle with chronic anxiety and the profound impact it has had on her physical and mental well-being. Through candid storytelling and deep introspection, Boardman shares her journey of suffering, faith, and ultimate understanding. Her story spans over 45 years of endurance and resilience, often bringing her to the brink and challenging her very existence.
In this deeply personal narrative, Boardman reveals how she came to understand that her own thoughts were at the core of her problems. This realization did not come easily but was the result of relentless perseverance and a profound inner journey. She believes her soul may have chosen this difficult path to learn specific lessons, and it is her deepest hope that her experiences can provide insight and solace to others facing similar struggles.
The central theme of Into the Light is the importance of living in the present moment. Boardman argues that by dwelling in the past or the future, we deny our soul's true authenticity and contribute to unnecessary suffering. This detrimental programming, which begins in early childhood due to unavoidable life experiences, is a critical factor in the development of anxiety disorders. The book explores the lessons that have either aided or impeded the management of these disorders, offering readers both understanding and practical insights.
Into the Light: How I Overcame a Lifetime of Anxiety and Mental Distress will be available on Amazon and other major book retailers starting June 1, 2024. Readers looking to gain a deeper understanding of anxiety and its roots, as well as those seeking inspiration and practical advice for overcoming mental distress, will find this book to be an invaluable resource.
About the Author
Victoria Boardman is an author and mental health advocate who has dedicated her life to understanding and overcoming anxiety. Through her writing, she aims to share her hard-earned wisdom and help others navigate their own mental health challenges. Boardman's unique perspective and heartfelt storytelling make Into the Light a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the complexities of anxiety and the journey to mental wellness.
Book Link: https://a.co/d/6Fn985V
