Foltz Named New Director of Driskill Graduate Program

Dan Foltz, PhD, professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, has been named director of the Walter S. and Lucienne Driskill Graduate Program in Life Sciences (DGP).

Foltz earned his doctoral degree from Northwestern University in 2001, in the very program he will lead. He returned to Northwestern in 2015 to join the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics and is excited to lead the program that gave him his start in research.

“This is an exciting challenge,” said Foltz, who is also a member of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University and the Simpson Querrey Epigenetics Institute. “I had a unique and positive experience here as a graduate student, and what drew me back nine years ago is the culture of excellence and collaboration of Feinberg that makes it the world class institution it is today.”

Foltz’s scientific interests are focused on the important basic question of how chromosomes are segregated during cell division to ensure the complete and accurate inheritance of the genome. How centromere specification is controlled is a basic biological question that has critical implications for cancer treatment as chromosome instability is a hallmark of cancer and can drive tumorigenesis.

In his lab, they use a combination of cell biology, biochemical purification, genomics and in vitro reconstitution of chromatin to discover the mechanisms of epigenetic inheritance across the cell cycle.

“I really enjoy the process of seeing students develop in my lab,” Foltz said. “We’re training our future colleagues and empowering students to do world class science. It is rewarding to contribute in such an important way to the institution that was so integral in my own training. As part of the DGP administrative team, I hope to have a positive impact on the career trajectories of our fantastically talented trainees.”

Foltz recognizes the importance of diversity in the DGP student cohort to enhance scientific excellence and address complex problems with science and creativity.

“It’s important to welcome a diverse group of investigators and for the program to continue to grow and expand with new technologies. I believe that directing DGP is an important part of building the next generation of scientists.”

Foltz takes over the program from Cara Gottardi, PhD, associate professor of Medicine (Pulmonary and Critical Care) and Cell and Developmental Biology and current director of the DGP, who has led the program since 2019.

“Dan is an exceptional choice to lead DGP,” Gottardi said. “He’s an outstanding mentor and educator, playing key roles in reshaping coursework for first year students and supporting T32 training activities. I am delighted he will take on the leadership of the DGP as the medical school continues to expand its research and educational enterprises.”

Rex Chisholm, PhD, vice dean for scientific affairs and graduate education and the Adam and Richard T. Lind Professor of Medical Genetics, said the current strength of the DGP is a tribute to Gottardi’s leadership.

“We also wish to recognize the outstanding leadership provided by Dr. Gottardi during the very difficult period of the pandemic,” Chisholm said. “Dr. Gottardi was a strong and steady leader during a challenging time for graduate education. We wish her well as she refocuses on her strong research program.”

The Walter S. and Lucienne Driskill Graduate Program in Life Sciences is a comprehensive, interdisciplinary PhD program that trains students in biomedical sciences while giving them the flexibility to pursue a variety of research interests, dual degrees and specialized tracks.