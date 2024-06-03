Commissioner Várhelyi in Bosnia and Herzegovina for High-Level Political Forum to discuss reforms

Today, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, will be in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He will co-chair the 3rd High-Level Political Forum together with Borjana Krišto, the Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Forum will be further attended by the Deputy Chairs of the Council of Ministers, the members of the Joint Collegium, the Heads of clubs and the Heads of political groups of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Prime Ministers of the Federation and the Republika Srpska entities, the Prime Ministers of the ten Cantons of the Federation entity, and the Mayor of the Brčko District.

The Forum will discuss reforms efforts of Bosnia and Herzegovina to address all relevant steps on the path to the European Union in the context of the European Council’s decision to open EU accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In its October 2022 recommendation for candidate status to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Commission reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to support the efforts of Bosnia and Herzegovina on its European path. This commitment includes further engaging in policy dialogue and setting up a high-level political forum to monitor the implementation of the steps outlined in the recommendation and report on further progress on the ground.

Following the High-Level Political Forum, at 17:30 CEST, the Commissioner and the Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina will give press statements, which will be covered by EbS. Photo and video material of the visit will also be available on EbS.