Haanuwise: Tailored Research and Data Analytics Solutions for Corporates
EINPresswire.com/ -- Haanuwise is one of the leading providers of research, data analytics, and tech-driven solutions for corporates and clients in the financial services sector including asset managers, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, and venture capital firms. The purpose is to help solve complex business problems through customization, innovation, and subject matter expertise. One of our core competencies lies in "Investment Research" where we provide comprehensive support in several areas:
* Equity Research: Coverage Initiation, Model Portfolios, Stock Ideation and Validation
* Financial Shenanigans Check: This involves scrutinizing financial statements for any manipulations, irregularities, or misleading practices. Common shenanigans include revenue recognition manipulation, expense capitalization, off-balance sheet financing, and aggressive accounting policies.
* Financial Modelling and Rapid Research
* Valuation and Transaction Advisory
Haanuwise specializes in undertaking the crucial, yet time-consuming and resource-intensive tasks of desktop research and analysis. This allows our clients to free up their internal resources for more client-centric and profit-generating activities. Some of our bespoke research projects include:
* Research support for global asset manager with USD100 million in AUM across fund strategies. By deploying a dedicated team of analysts, Haanuwise assisted in critical tasks such as multi-fund deal coverage, quarterly fund performance monitoring, portfolio evaluation, fund screening, reporting credit covenants, and deal evaluation. This allowed the client to reallocate internal resources towards strategic planning, leveraging Haanuwise's expertise to optimize their operational efficiency and decision-making processes.
* Portfolio Monitoring for a UK-based Global PE Firm:
A UK-based Private Equity Firm having a strategic credit fund, acquired several lending platforms from an asset management company, thereby adding significant number of portfolio companies. The challenge was a sudden increase in portfolio monitoring workflow. By establishing a specialized team of 3 full-time employees to closely support the client in tasks such as developing and maintaining financial models of portfolio companies, analyzing financial statements, and conducting covenant testing the client analyzed 100+ financial models in a short time.
* Consumer Goods Corporate Support:
The client was one of the leading UK based packaged food company looking for business expansion opportunities in its newly launched brand of instant noodles. Haanuwise identified competition in the product category, and established value chain across distributors, brands, and organized retailers. Besides, several consumer surveys were done for market assessment, identifying growth potential and consumer consumption behavior. 300+ hours of work was delivered contributing to 25% time saving for the client.
Anjali Anand
