Ultrasonic Sensor Market Size Worth USD 17.45 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Ultrasonic Sensor Market

Rising adoption of surveillance drones and use in smart applications is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Ultrasonic Sensor Market Size – USD 6.09 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in ultrasonic sensor

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultrasonic sensor market size was USD 6.09 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of robotics in industrial sectors and use of ultrasonic sensors in the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector and rising demand of ultrasonic sensors for vehicle parking are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Ultrasonic sensor is used to calculate the distance of any object through emitting ultrasonic sound waves and converts the reflected sound into an electrical signal. These sensors are used in many applications and industries, such as F&B, to calculate liquid level in bottles. Technological developments in ultrasound sensors have resulted in improved imaging quality, quicker exam times, and more accuracy. In addition, the development of portable ultrasound sensors has improved access to medical treatment by enabling the use of ultrasound technology in underdeveloped and remote places. Ultrasonic sensors are frequently used in robotics and automation to measure distance, locate objects, and identify objects.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The retro-reflective sensors segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global ultrasonic sensor market over the forecast period. This is due to ongoing Research & Development (R&D) as well as advancements in the disciplines of optoelectric and photoelectric sensors, which will speed up the production of retro-reflective devices. Retro-reflective sensors are commonly used in smartphones owing to their compact size. In addition, rising adoption of smartphones and increasing consumer interest in cutting-edge technologies, such as fingerprint scanners, are also expected to drive revenue growth pf this segment during the forecast period. Moreover, automotive, metalworking, industrial automation, and life science industries are using these sensors more to recognize small pallets of colored plastic that are being carried over a conveyor belt.

• The obstacle detection segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global ultrasonic sensor market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing need of ultrasonic sensor to help visually impaired people with navigation and obstacle detection. Obstacle detection systems are crucial to modern vehicles because these provide a comprehensive understanding of the risks and obstructions that could endanger the vehicle and its occupants. In addition, rising demand for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Some major companies in the global market report include

Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., Balluff Automation India Pvt. Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs (India) Pvt. Ltd., Baumer, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Crest Ultrasonics Corp., OMRON Corporation, and Blatek Industries, Inc.

The latest report on the global Ultrasonic Sensor market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Ultrasonic Sensor market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Ultrasonic Sensor market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2023-2032.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultrasonic sensor market on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region:

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Proximity Sensors

o Retro-reflective Sensors

o Through Beam Sensors

o Others

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Object Detection

o Distance Measurement

o Liquid Level Measurement

o Anti-Collision Detection

o Others

• End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Automotive

o Medical

o Oil & Gas (O&G)

o Industrial

o Food & Beverages (F&B)

o Others

Ultrasonic Sensor Market Segmentation by Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

• Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

