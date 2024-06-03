Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), June 3, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 27/05/2024 3,798 385.7164 1,464,950.89 - - - - 3,798 385.7164 1,464,950.89 28/05/2024 3,917 381.6314 1,494,850.19 10,918 412.0821 4,499,112.37 4,134,453.56 14,835 379.4610 5,629,303.75 29/05/2024 3,957 376.0395 1,487,988.30 8,612 406.3033 3,499,084.02 3,222,882.95 12,569 374.8008 4,710,871.25 30/05/2024 3,938 376.0163 1,480,752.19 - - - - 3,938 376.0163 1,480,752.19 31/05/2024 3,876 376.0987 1,457,758.56 - - - - 3,876 376.0987 1,457,758.56 19,486







379.0568







7,386,300.13







19,530







409.5339







7,998,196.39







7,357,336.51







39,016







377.8869







14,743,636.64







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till May 31, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 223,256,895.83 for No. 631,960 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 95,386,719.05 (Euro 87,763,918.17*) for No. 238,857 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of May 31, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,064,394 common shares equal to 5.47% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until May 31, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,240,290 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 883,765,340.12.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com