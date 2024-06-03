Organ Transplantation Market: A Study of the Industry's Key Applications and Technologies

Organ Transplantation Market

The steady market revenue growth of organ transplantation can be attributed to increasing incidence of organ failure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases

The Organ Transplantation market size reached USD 15 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The global organ transplantation market is witnessing steady revenue growth due to several key factors including the increasing incidence of organ failure, a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, rising awareness and participation in organ donation, the development of tissue banks, and rapid advancements in transplantation technologies.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Increase in Chronic Diseases: The rise in chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes is significantly driving the organ transplantation market. Conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes often lead to organ failure, necessitating transplants. For instance, diabetes is a leading cause of kidney failure and diabetic neuropathy, contributing to the growing demand for kidney transplants.

Rising Awareness and Organ Donation: Awareness programs by government and non-government organizations are crucial in boosting organ donation rates. Events and initiatives, such as the release of awareness books by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways in India, and the promotion of organ donation by India's Health Minister, are pivotal in increasing organ donation. According to the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), over 46,000 transplants were performed in 2023, with kidney transplants making up a significant portion.

Development of Tissue Banks: Tissue banks play a vital role in the storage and distribution of human tissues for transplantation. Programs like LifeLink Tissue Bank’s Birth Tissue Donation and the launch of the Biostatis Research Institute by LifeGift are significant contributors to the market growth by ensuring a steady supply of transplantable tissues.

Technological Advancements: Innovations such as autologous stem cell transplants and 3D bioprinting are transforming the transplantation landscape. Autologous stem cell transplants, which use a patient's own healthy cells, reduce the risk of transplant rejection. Additionally, partnerships like the one between CollPlant Biotechnologies and United Therapeutics for 3D bioprinting of human kidneys are set to address organ shortages and save lives.

Market Restraints

Despite these advancements, the high cost of transplantation procedures and ethical concerns regarding organ donation pose challenges to market growth. The complexity and need for skilled professionals make the procedures expensive, while issues like donor consent and organ trafficking create ethical hurdles.

Segment Insights

Product Type:

• Immunosuppressive Drugs: This segment leads the market due to their critical role in preventing post-transplant organ rejection. The launch of drugs like VEL-101 and Tacrolimus capsules underlines the importance of immunosuppressants in successful transplants.

• Organ Preservation Solutions: Expected to grow steadily, driven by the increasing demand for organ transplants and innovations in preservation methods like cryopreservation, which ensures the integrity of organs for future use.

Organ Type:

• Kidney: The most transplanted organ, driven by the prevalence of kidney-related diseases. Significant efforts by organizations like the National Kidney Foundation and Eledon Pharmaceuticals are enhancing kidney transplant procedures and outcomes.

• Liver: Robust growth is anticipated due to rising liver disease cases and investments in liver transplantation. Collaborations and new diagnostic tools, such as TruGraf® Liver, are enhancing transplant success rates.

End Use:

• Hospitals: The hospital segment dominates due to their comprehensive facilities and skilled professionals. Collaborations like those between Apollo Hospitals and Bombay Hospital are expanding the availability and efficiency of transplant services.

Organ Transplantation Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Organ Transplantation market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Organ Transplantation solutions.

Some major players included in the global Organ Transplantation market report are:

• AbbVie Inc.

• BioLife Solutions

• Medtronic

• Arthrex, Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet

• 21st Century Medicine

• Novartis AG

• Stryker

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• TransMedics Inc.

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Astellas Pharma d.o.o.

• Preservation Solutions, Inc.

• OrganOx Limited.

• Terumo Corporation

• Transonic

• Sanofi

• Pfizer Inc.

• Amnio Technology, LLC

• Orthofix Medical Inc.

• CareDx, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• QIAGEN

• BIOMÉRIEUX

Organ Transplantation Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global Organ Transplantation market on the basis of Product Type, Organ Type, Transplant Type, Treatment Type, Application, End-Use, and region:

• Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Tissue Products

o Immunosuppressive Drugs

o Organ Preservation Solution

o Transplant Diagnostics

• Organ Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Kidney

o Liver

o Heart

o Pancreas

o Others

• Transplant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Autograft

o Allograft

o Others

• Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Analgesic

o Immunosuppressant

o Others

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Organ Transplantation

o Tissue Transplantation

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Hospitals

o Transplant Centers

o Others

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Germany

2. France

3. U.K.

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Benelux

7. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. South Africa

4. Turkey

5. Rest of MEA

