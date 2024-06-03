EC$2 Commemorative Banknote Wins International Awards

Submit Release
The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is the proud recipient of two global awards for its 40th Anniversary $2 Commemorative Banknote.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS & NEVIS, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is the proud recipient of two global awards for its 40th Anniversary $2 Commemorative Banknote, which was launched in Antigua and Barbuda on 1 December 2023.

The ECCB captured the 2023 ‘Bank Note of the Year’ award from the International Bank Note Society (IBNS), as well as the award for ‘Best Limited Circulation/Commemorative Banknote’ from the International Association of Currency Affairs (IACA). The International Bank Note Society selected the ECCB’s $2 commemorative note as the Bank Note of the Year from the pool of almost 100 newly designed and widely circulated banknotes released in 2023. Notes from 15 countries representing three continents (Africa, Asia and South America), five island nations and the Middle East, were nominated for the award. According to IBNS, the EC$2 commemorative note was the overwhelming favourite from the onset of voting.

The International Association of Currency Affairs named the ECCB’s $2 commemorative note as its Best Limited Circulation Commemorative Banknote. Two other notes were selected as finalists in this category.

Speaking on the ECCB’s weekly video programme, ECCB Connects, Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine, says these two awards encourage the management and staff of the ECCB to work even harder to serve the people of the currency union. He added that that $2 commemorative note is the very first note issued by the central bank without the image of the British Monarch.

The ECCB designed and produced the $2 commemorative banknote note in collaboration with its currency partner – De La Rue. The note features the latest in currency security and innovation and celebrates the region’s heritage. A portrait of the legendary, former West Indies cricketer, Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards, affectionately known in the cricketing world as ‘The Master Blaster’ is also featured on the note.

The award-winning $2 commemorative note is available at commercial banks throughout the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

Connect with the ECCB on its social media platforms using the handle ECCB Connects to view the full episode and learn more about the awards.

Shermalon Kirby
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
869-465-2537
info@eccb-centralbank.org

