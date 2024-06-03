Savage Announces CEO Retirement and Successor Appointment

SALT LAKE CITY, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than a decade of leadership, Savage announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Kirk Aubry will be retiring from the company on December 31, 2024. Chief Operating Officer Jeff Roberts is being promoted to the additional role of president, effective immediately. Roberts will assume the role of chief executive officer on January 1, 2025.

“Kirk’s leadership has made a significant impact on Savage, and we’re extremely grateful for his vision and dedication to the company,” said Savage Chairman of the Board Don Stebbins. “We believe Jeff’s passion for the business and commitment to Savage’s culture make him the ideal choice to continue that success into the future.”

As a privately held, family-owned business, Todd Savage, vice-chairman of the board, shared his views on behalf of the Savage family. “The impact Kirk has had on Savage is undeniable. During his time as CEO, we entered new markets, saw tremendous growth and developed a sustainable, long-term strategy. The Savage family is thankful for all he’s done to ensure the company’s continued success. We’re pleased to see Jeff take on this new role. He’s a proven leader and has demonstrated his commitment to the Vision and Legacy of our company.”

While leading Savage, Aubry and the Savage team brought new businesses into the company in the agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental sectors. During his tenure, safety, operational and financial performance surpassed even historically strong levels.

“It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for the dedication and hard work of every Savage Team Member who helped build this thriving company,” said Aubry. “This is a remarkable organization, and I’m excited to watch its continued success and growth under Jeff’s leadership.”

This transition is part of the Board’s succession plan that’s been in process for several years. Roberts joined the company as chief financial officer in 2016 and was promoted to chief operating officer in 2022. He was selected unanimously by the Savage Board of Directors to succeed Aubry as chief executive officer.

“I’m honored that the board selected me to lead this innovative and dynamic company,” said Roberts. “Savage has a rich history and strong foundation, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to build upon the great work Kirk and our team have done over the past decade.”

The company remains committed to its strategic direction and is positioned to continue to grow and thrive during this transition and beyond.

About Savage

Established in 1946, Savage is a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, with more than 4,000 Team Members across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. We strive to always Do the Right Thing, Find a Better Way and Make a Difference. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their businesses so they can Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet.

