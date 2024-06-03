Lithium-Ion Battery Binders Market Size Worth USD 8.80 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Lithium-Ion Battery Binders Market

Increase in the application of advanced materials for the production of lithium-ion batteries is one of the major factors driving Lithium-Ion Battery Binders

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Lithium-Ion Battery Binders Market size reached USD 1.59 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid rise in usage of lithium-ion batteries for electronic devices and automobiles, growing government programs to promote the sale of electric vehicles, increase in the application of advanced materials for the production of lithium-ion batteries, and rise in the demand for sustainable solutions and emission reduction are some of the key factors driving the market growth of the Lithium-Ion Battery Binders Market.

The main purpose of binders in lithium-ion batteries is to connect the active material and conductive additives and to keep the electrode materials attached to the current collectors. The collectors prevent the active material from disintegrating due to mechanical and chemical stress that occurs during the continuous charge/discharge process. The major applications of such batteries utilizing binders in their manufacture include energy storage systems such as solar energy storage, digital cameras, portable power banks, watches, smartphones, laptops, emergency power backup, pacemakers, electric vehicles and mobility scooters, and alarm systems.

The report provides a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to help readers better comprehend the competitive landscape of the Lithium-Ion Battery Binders industry. It covers various strategies adopted by prominent players, including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions. The report's primary objective is to offer readers a complete and thorough understanding of the industry's relevant features.

The report includes profiles of key players in the industry:

Solvay, Arkema, LG Electronics, ENEOS Corporation, ZEON CORPORATION, Dow, TOPSOE, DuPont, Asahi Kasei Corporation, KUREHA CORPORATION, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., 3M, Ashland, JSR Corporation, APV Engineered Coatings, FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN & BLACK STONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., and Bayer AG.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• Polyvinylidene fluoride segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is vital for batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries due to its high thermal and electrochemical stability and excellent adhesion between electrode films and collectors. The superior binding and long-lasting performance of PVDF, which is utilized as a binder in modern lithium-ion batteries, are its main advantages which is driving the segment growth. This results in retention of the reliability and integrity of the batteries due to the strong connection between the various battery components. Moreover, it improves the contact between the separator and electrode when used as a separator coating. This offers companies and customers a simple cell assembly procedure in order to produce greater energy density cells with a longer life cycle. These PVDF-based lithium-ion batteries are utilized in specialized applications in a variety of fields and industries, including architectural coatings, semiconductors, oil and gas, membranes for water filtering, photovoltaics, and plumbing. These batteries also have high resistance to a different environmental factors like UV radiation, oxidation, etc. which helps in maintenance of their stability and performance under such adverse situations.

• Additionally, they are resistant to corrosion caused by chemicals like acidic or alkaline media which provides concealment to the interior battery components. They also possess high mechanical strength and minimal water absorption, which help to retain structural stability and prevent water from penetrating the battery.

• Furthermore, some of latest features of these batteries such as recycling capacity and biocompatibility enables them to be used as sustainable solutions in a variety of industries. Hence, prominent corporations are partnering to develop PVDF-based battery binders and additives which is boosting the segment growth. For instance, on 4 November 2022, Solvay and Orbia announced their partnership for the production of suspension-grade PVDF with an investment of USD 850 million. This deal enabled the establishment of PVDF’s largest additives production capacity in North America for fluorinated lithium-ion batteries and other batteries. These are the key factors which are contributing significantly to the segment's revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented global Lithium-Ion Battery Binders Market on the basis of Material, Type, Battery Chemistry, End-Use, and Region:

• Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Polyvinylidene fluoride

o Carboxymethyl cellulose

o Polymethyl Methacrylate

o Styrene Butadiene Copolymer

o Others

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Anode Binders

o Cathode Binders

• Battery Chemistry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Lithium Iron Phosphate

o Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

o Lithium Titanate Oxide

o Others

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

o Automotive

o Consumer electronics

o Industrial

o Energy Storage

o Others

