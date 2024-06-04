A New Era in DeFi: RAYS Protocol Transforms DApp Development for Bots, RWA, and LSD with AI-Powered Security
RAYS Platform Sets a New Standard in DeFi and RWA Markets with AI-Powered Technology for Seamless and Secure User and Developer Engagement.MAHE, SEYCHELLES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing RAYS (formerly RaysX), a decentralized platform that aims to transform the DeFi and real-world asset (RWA) markets by addressing industry challenges and providing innovative solutions. The platform offers a suite of AI-enhanced tools designed to make it easy and secure for developers and users to engage with DeFi and RWA markets.
At the core of the RAYS ecosystem are three key products: Protocol Builder xApps, xMarketplace, and launchpad xApps. The Protocol Builder xApps simplify dApp development, while the xMarketplace serves as an exclusive DeFi AppStore with gamified incentives for user engagement. Launchpad xApps help raise liquidity and launch new xApps on the platform.
The RAYS platform offers a user-friendly dApp builder, empowering developers with limited blockchain expertise to create smart contract-based dApps for DeFi bots, RWA, and liquid staking derivatives (LSD). The platform's cutting-edge AI technology enhances the development process by automatically verifying the code for potential weaknesses. This validation, which typically takes humans hours to complete, can be performed in seconds, ensuring the reliability and safety of all dApps on the platform.
The native token of the RAYS platform, RAX, plays a crucial role in the ecosystem. It incentivizes early adoption through an airdrop and is used for various platform functions, such as staking and governance.
Strategic partnerships are a vital component of RAYS' growth. The platform has partnered with BNB Chain and other notable projects to enhance its offerings and expand its ecosystem.
The core team behind RAYS is comprised of experienced professionals, including George Gus, the founder, who brings over 15 years of IT experience and 5 years in Web3, having previously raised over $5M. Daniil Gorokhov, the CTO, is an ex-development lead at ANKR with over $150M in TVL. The team is further strengthened by other skilled Web3 engineers and experts, ensuring a well-rounded and proficient group driving the platform's success.
As the RAYS platform continues to revolutionize the DeFi and RWA markets, the team is currently conducting a funding round, aiming to raise $2M at a $15M valuation. This funding will help RAYS further develop its innovative tools, expand strategic partnerships, and strengthen its core team.
In summary, RAYS offers a transformative platform for simplifying DeFi dApp development, deployment, and discovery with AI-powered security. With its innovative tools, strategic partnerships, and strong core team, RAYS is set to revolutionize the DeFi and RWA markets securely and accessibly.
George Gus, Founder
RAYS Foundation
best-admin@ray.sx
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other