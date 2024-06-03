Growing Number of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Demand for Global Apheresis Market; says TNR, The Niche Research
Global Apheresis Market Recorded Revenue Worth US$ 5.90 Bn in 2034, Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 8.2% During 2024 – 2034WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apheresis, also known as therapeutic apheresis or extracorporeal therapy, is a medical procedure that involves removing blood from a patient's body, separating specific blood components, and returning the remaining blood components to the patient. During an apheresis procedure, blood is withdrawn from the patient's body using a specialized medical device called an apheresis machine or apheresis system. The machine separates the blood into its individual components, such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, plasma, or specific proteins, depending on the therapeutic goals of the procedure. The desired blood component is then selectively collected, while the remaining blood components are returned to the patient's circulation. Apheresis procedures can be used to remove excess or abnormal blood components, replace deficient blood components, or collect specific blood components for therapeutic or transfusion purposes.
Global Apheresis Market: Key Growth Drivers
Increasing Incidence of Hematologic Disorders: Hematologic disorders such as autoimmune diseases, hematologic malignancies, and genetic blood disorders are on the rise worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hematologic cancers are among the top 10 leading causes of cancer-related deaths globally. The increasing prevalence of these conditions drives the demand for apheresis procedures for therapeutic interventions, including plasma exchange, red cell exchange, and leukapheresis.
Expanding Applications in Transplantation Medicine: Apheresis procedures play a crucial role in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) and solid organ transplantation. Leukapheresis is commonly used to harvest peripheral blood stem cells for autologous and allogeneic HSCT, while plasma exchange may be employed in the management of transplant-related complications such as antibody-mediated rejection. With the growing number of transplant procedures performed globally, the demand for apheresis in transplantation medicine is expected to rise.
Which product is projected as the fastest growing segment in the Apheresis Market in the upcoming Years?
Apheresis disposables is projected as the fastest growing segment in the Apheresis Market. Apheresis disposables are essential components used in apheresis procedures, which involve the separation and collection of specific blood components from a donor or patient for therapeutic or diagnostic purposes. These disposables are designed for single-use and are integral to the apheresis process. Apheresis disposables include various components necessary for setting up and conducting apheresis procedures. This may include tubing sets, connectors, needles, catheters, collection bags, and other disposable accessories required to connect the patient or donor to the apheresis system. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and hematological conditions contributes to the growing demand for apheresis procedures and disposables. Apheresis therapies are often used in the management of these diseases to remove harmful substances from the bloodstream, modulate immune responses, and improve patient outcomes.
Based on the application, which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Apheresis Market During the Forecast Period?
Plateletpheresis is projected as the fastest growing application across the forecasted period. Plateletpheresis is a specialized form of apheresis therapy used to selectively collect platelets from a donor's blood. During plateletpheresis, whole blood is drawn from the donor through a sterile needle inserted into a vein. The blood is then processed using an apheresis machine, which separates the platelets from other blood components such as red blood cells, white blood cells, and plasma. Plateletpheresis is essential for the treatment of various hematologic disorders characterized by thrombocytopenia or dysfunctional platelet function, such as immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The demand for plateletpheresis is driven by the need to provide patients with adequate platelet support to prevent bleeding complications and improve clinical outcomes.
Based on the end user, which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Apheresis Market During the Forecast Period?
Hospitals and transfusion centers is projected as the fastest growing segment share. Hospitals and transfusion centers perform apheresis procedures to address a variety of clinical indications and patient needs. These may include the treatment of hematologic disorders such as thrombocytopenia, autoimmune diseases such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, neurological conditions such as myasthenia gravis, and organ transplant-related complications. The demand for apheresis procedures is driven by the prevalence of these conditions and the need to provide patients with specialized therapeutic interventions. Hospitals and transfusion centers invest in advanced medical technologies and equipment to support apheresis procedures and enhance patient care. This includes apheresis machines, centrifugation systems, automated blood component separators, and monitoring devices designed to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of apheresis procedures. The demand for apheresis procedures is driven by the availability of state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure necessary to perform these specialized interventions.
Based on Region Segment, Which Region is projected as the fastest growing region in the Apheresis Market in 2023?
Asia-Pacific region is projected as the fastest growing region in the apheresis market. The Asia-Pacific region is home to a diverse population with varying genetic predispositions and environmental factors that contribute to the prevalence of hematologic disorders such as thalassemia, hemophilia, and aplastic anemia. Apheresis procedures, including red cell exchange, plasma exchange, and plateletpheresis, are utilized in the management of these conditions to remove harmful substances from the bloodstream, replace deficient blood components, and improve patient outcomes. Cancer incidence is rising in the Asia-Pacific region due to factors such as population growth, aging demographics, lifestyle changes, and environmental exposures. Apheresis procedures, including leukapheresis and stem cell collection, are integral to cancer care and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) programs, enabling the collection of autologous or allogeneic stem cells for use in cancer therapies and transplant procedures.
Competitive Landscape: Some of the key players operating in the apheresis market are:
o Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.
o Fresenius Medical Care
o Terumo BCT Inc.
o Haemonetics Corporation
o Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.
o HemaCare Corporation
o Kaneka Corporation
o Nikkiso Co.Ltd.
o Baxter International
o Cerus Corporation
o Macopharma SA
o Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd
o Other Industry Participants
Global Apheresis Market
By Product
o Apheresis disposables
o Apheresis devices
Centrifugal apheresis devices
Membrane separators
By Procedure
o Automated blood collection
o Therapeutic apheresis
o Therapeutic apheresis disposables
Neurological disorders
Blood disorders
Renal disorders
Autoimmune disorders
Metabolic disorders
Cardiovascular disorders
Other disorders
o Therapeutic apheresis devices
By Technology
o Centrifugation
Continuous flow centrifugation
Intermittent flow centrifugation
o Membrane separation
By Application
o Plasmapheresis
o plateletpheresis
o Erythrocytapheresis
o Leukapheresis
o Photopheresis
o Other applications
By End User
o Blood collection centers and blood component providers
o Hospitals and transfusion centers
o Other end users
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Jay Reynolds
The Niche Research
+1 302-232-5106
