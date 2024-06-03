Award-Winning Producer and Director, Rafaela Galindo, Releases New Video for Child Abuse Prevention
Fierce advocate, Rafaela emphasizes daily conversations on abuse prevention, championing social change and justice.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rafaela Galindo, an award-winning Canadian-Latinx, LGBTQ+ documentary and multimedia producer, director, journalist, and storyteller, continues to make waves with her impactful storytelling. With approximately 19 awards and nominations, her work has been showcased at prestigious film festivals and on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, TUBI TV, and Google Play across Canada, USA and the UK.
Rafaela has crafted visual content in Canada, the USA, Brazil, Thailand and other locations. Her diverse background as a journalist, filmmaker, and her work within the prison system in Brazil, enabled her to cover various delicate and challenging stories to address critical issues effectively.
Drawing from her own experience as a sexual abuse survivor, Rafaela is a dedicated advocate for abuse prevention and sexual education. She courageously shares her story to help break the silence and change how abuse is addressed by families and the justice system. She raises important conversations about sexual abuse that can occur within our own homes more often than imagined. Rafaela's work underscores the critical need for teaching kids regarding inappropriate behaviors and boundaries, adult responsibilities, accountability, and open dialogue to prevent abuse, a constant fight to change that repetitive reality.
In honor of Brazil's National Day to Combat Child Abuse and Exploitation, Rafaela released a short video on May 18th. This video, available in both English and Portuguese, highlights her experience of being abused by her father and silenced by her mother, and the issue within the statute of limitations in Brazilian legislation.
Rafaela's personal experiences fuel her mission to craft compelling and socially significant narratives. Through her work, she aims to break taboos and support social change.
