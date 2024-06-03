Tammy Cranston takes young readers on an enchanting exploration of life's lessons in "Rooted: A Seedling's Journey"
This 30-page children's book imparts enduring wisdom to guide young readers on the journey into adulthood.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tammy Cranston, an author known for her captivating storytelling, invites readers into the magical world of "Rooted: A Seedling's Journey". With its heartwarming narrative and captivating illustrations, this 30-page children’s book is tailored for children aged 4–8 and delivers a poignant exploration of generational relationships and the pursuit of purpose.
Within the pages of "Rooted: A Seedling's Journey", Tammy Cranston weaves a tale that transcends the ordinary, presenting children with a winsome narrative on moral growth, perseverance, and maturity in the face of life's profound challenges through the lens of a young seedling. The book also imparts essential values, teaching children the importance of patience, learning from elders, and respecting those in their community.
Enhanced by vibrant illustrations that bring life to the story, "Rooted: A Seedling's Journey" offers young readers an immersive experience that deepens their connection to the characters and plot. As both a storyteller and nurturing grandmother, Tammy Cranston bridges generations with her book, fostering a stronger connection between grandparents and grandchildren while instilling enduring life lessons.
Tammy Cranston, an accomplished author known for her dedication to creating literature that entertains and educates, continues her tradition of crafting stories that leave a lasting impact on young minds with "Rooted: A Seedling's Journey". This book serves as a testament to her ability to create meaningful narratives that resonate with readers of all ages.
Featured in the latest issue of Publishers Weekly Magazine's May 13, 2024 issue, "Rooted: A Seedling's Journey" is also available for purchase on Amazon and various online bookstores. Don't miss the chance to grab a copy today!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Other