Kymanox® Announces Facility Expansion to Enhance CGxP Space and Laboratory Service Offerings

The company is poised to create additional life science jobs and advancement opportunities for the team

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania USA, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymanox is pleased to announce the expansion of its device design and testing facility in King of Prussia (KOP), PA, which will significantly enhance its laboratory testing capabilities and increase its CGxP footprint. The new lease is signed, and construction on the expanded facility is already underway; completion is slated for later in 2024. This demand-based expansion marks a pivotal step in Kymanox’s growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to delivering end-to-end premium services for modern and legacy combination products, including advanced dose delivery testing and clinical trial device assembly.

The expanded CGxP space will enable Kymanox to meet projected demand in 2025 and 2026 and provide more infrastructure to broaden service offerings to clients, including Top 20 Biopharmaceutical organizations. The range and amount of lab testing services offered to clients will support the increasing demand for high-quality, dependable testing solutions that align well with Kymanox's “Right First Time” approach.

“We are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings,” said Nicholas (Nick) Ciccarelli, Chief Technology Officer of Kymanox. “This new area of our facility will enable us to better serve our clients by providing a more robust range of services, as well as increased capacity. This growth is a testament to our dedication to supporting our clients in Design Verification testing and clinical trials.”

The design and testing team in KOP is particularly competent in complex test methods requiring expertise in test engineering, fixture design, and bespoke test method validation. The expanded facility will support the assembly of advanced combination products to supply products for clinical studies, enhancing the Kymanox team’s ability to support the development of innovative medical treatments and technologies. Additionally, the expanded space will support the Kymanox team’s world leading expertise in sterilization technologies, methodologies, and validation. To review all our device design, development, and testing services, visit https://www.kymanox.com/services/design-development-testing.

Stephen M. Perry, CEO and Founder of Kymanox, commented, "We are happy to help our clients who are quickly resuming product development and commercialization programs as the overall market improves. This strategic, demand-based investment in our CGxP facility lets us support client and patient needs better. Life science leaders need to invest in new medicines that fill critical gaps, which includes a rising class of combination products for Cell & Gene Therapies or ATMPs (Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products), including novel dose delivery methods to achieve better patient outcomes."

The Kymanox expansion is poised to create additional life science manufacturing and engineering jobs in the local community as well as advancement opportunities for current team members. As Kymanox continues to evolve, it remains dedicated to fostering strong relationships with clients and partners, driving advancements in healthcare, and supporting the development of life-changing modern medicines.





About Kymanox®:

Kymanox has proven, collaborative, end-to-end solutions that help bring Life Science products to the market and keep them there. We are a global professional services organization that supports comprehensive drug development with integrated science, engineering, compliance (e.g., QA/RA), and technical project management. Our work across small and large molecules, medical devices, and combination products affords us a wholly unique advantage. With our diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. We strive to advance Life Science innovation through insightful solutions and collaboration…because patients deserve better. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. Kymanox is backed by WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm. For more information, visit http://www.kymanox.com/.

Matt Neighoff Kymanox 919.802.5677 matt.neighoff@kymanox.com