Lower seawater pH reduces the foraging activity of the Florida stone crab, Menippe mercenaria (Say, 1818) (Decapoda: Brachyura: Menippidae)

Lower seawater pH reduces the foraging activity of the Florida stone crab, Menippe mercenaria (Say, 1818) (Decapoda: Brachyura: Menippidae)

Published 3 June 2024

Anthropogenic activities like habitat degradation, excess nutrient runoff, and sewage outfalls can decrease seawater pH in coastal environments. Coastal waters can also experience frequent fluctuations in seawater pH due to biological activity (i.e., photosynthesis and respiration). Commercially important species like the Florida stone crab, Menippe mercenaria (Say, 1818), inhabit coastal waters and experience fluctuations in seawater pH on both diurnal and seasonal scales. Organisms exposed to reductions in seawater pH may have difficulty sensing chemical cues due to physiological changes and the associated metabolic stress of compensating for a more acidic environment. Here we determined the foraging activity of the Florida stone crab when exposed to reduced pH conditions (control pH 7.8, reduced pH 7.6). The impacts of reduced pH on foraging activity were determined by monitoring activity time, stress, predation attempts, and handling time when crabs were exposed to lower seawater pH for 12 hrs. Crabs exposed to reduced pH conditions experienced elevated stress levels and reduced activity than crabs in the control pH treatment. These results suggest that exposure to more extreme pH conditions may limit the foraging activity of stone crabs.

Jarrett M. J., Smith A. L., Langford G. J. & Gravinese P. M., 2024. Lower seawater pH reduces the foraging activity of the Florida stone crab, Menippe mercenaria (Say, 1818) (Decapoda: Brachyura: Menippidae), Journal of Crustacean Biology 44(2): ruae024. doi: 10.1093/jcbiol/ruae024. Article (subscription required).

