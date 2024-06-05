World Star Hotel Awards Gala Ceremony is scheduled on 28-Sep-2024 at Dubai

World Star Hotel Awards World Marketing Sales Awards World Beauty Awards

World Star Hotel Awards 2024 Gala Ceremony Date Announced. Calling Media Partners & Sponsors

The Biggest Gala Ceremony celebration in Hospitality and Cosmetic Industry” — Karthik

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Star Hotel Awards is an international hospitality awards program that celebrates top-tier hotels, highlighting those that excel in luxury, service, and guest experience. This prestigious event recognizes the best hotels across 5 Star, 4 Star, and 3 Star categories from Europe, Middle east, Africa, America, Oceania and Asia regions. The World Star Hotel Awards comprises of 3 major awards such as World 5 Star Hotel Awards, World 4 Star Hotel Awards and World 3 Star Hotel Awards.

The esteemed Award program is preparing for its spectacular Grand Gala Ceremony brought on by Golden Tree Events LLC, on September 28th 2024, at the renowned Westin Marina Hotel in Dubai, UAE. This event will bring together the top names in the hospitality industry from across the globe to honor outstanding achievements and innovations in the hotel industry.

The Grand Gala Ceremony promises an evening of glamour, networking, and celebrating top-tier excellence. Dubai, a hub for luxury and hospitality, is the ideal location for this prestigious event. Embark on this journey with us as we bring the biggest hospitality awards and Gala ceremony on one stage, showcasing the best in the industry.

Media partners and sponsors are invited to join the prestigious World Star Hotel Awards gala ceremony in Dubai. This glittering event presents an exceptional platform to connect and showcase your brand directly to the industry's leaders and decision-makers. Network with top hospitality professionals, celebrate excellence, and gain significant exposure amongst a highly influential audience.

The Gala ceremony is going to be one the biggest gala ceremony in the Hospitality industry around the world combining 7 Awards winner Announcement in a Single stage namely International Travel Awards, International Spa Awards, International Restaurant Awards, World GM Awards, World Beauty Awards , World Marketing Sales Awards & World Star Hotel Awards.

The grand gala ceremony is organized by Golden Tree Events LLC Dubai, a leading award management company with over 20+ programs. The organization is trusted by 3,000+ global brands across 100+ countries and has easily become the biggest player in the industry. The World Star Hotel Awards is amongst the 20+ award programs of the company that promises an exceptional platform for media partners and sponsors to connect with top industry professionals.

By partnering with this prestigious event, you gain access to a focused audience of hospitality leaders, hoteliers, and travel enthusiasts. Your participation will not only elevate the event's splendor but also provide unmatched exposure to a global audience.

Reach out to the World Star Hotel Awards team now to explore media partnership and sponsorship options. Let's come together to celebrate the world's top hotels and highlight the future of hospitality.