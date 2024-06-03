RISMedia’s CEO and Leadership Exchange on Sept. 4-6 in Washington, D.C.

For the past two decades, WAV Group has attended the annual RISMedia CEO & Leadership exchange. It is unlike any other conference in our industry, dedicated to executives that operate brokerages, franchises, MLSs, REALTOR® Associations, and all of the technology CEOs that support them. It’s an honor to be invited by RISMedia CEO and founder, John Featherston to attend once again this year. Our clients and friends will receive a discount through our registration link posted below.

WAV Group is excited to announce that Victor Lund will be speaking at the event this year. Lund will be moderating a panel discussion on brokerage mergers and acquisitions, facilitating discussion among the most active buyers of brokerages in America today. The M&A topic is always one of the leading sessions at the event, allowing brokerage owners to appreciate the market for their business assets.

Plan to fly in on September 3rd for this conference. It starts bright and early on the 4th. Click here to view the full agenda.

September will be the first month with an industry conference to be held after the offer of compensation is removed from the MLS systems nationwide. You will note that a number of sessions are aimed to get early feedback from the field as analyzed by MLSs and Brokerages. The truth is, we really do not know what kind of impact the buyer commission anti-trust settlement will have on our industry. Never before has there been a more important time for CEOs to tune into the first account experiences among our industry leaders.

This is not a time for picking winners and losers, it’s a time for learners and not laggards.

Victor Lund, Kevin Hawkins, and Marilyn Wilson Lund are all confirmed to attend the event. I am happy to report that Mr. Featherston has also provided our firm with a discount code for $100 off of your ticket price.

Click here to register! Use promo code: CEOPromo100 to register now.

Remember: This conference is for Brokerage owners and operating executives, including senior franchise and network executives; Influential agent team leaders and elite agents; Senior executives from all major real estate franchise brands; Executives from the industry’s leading trade associations and MLSs; Non-sponsoring service providers will be prohibited from participation.