We are everywhere: celebrating Pride 2024

With this years’ Pride theme, ‘we are everywhere’, we’ll be celebrating our LGBTQ+ colleagues across the profession at every level and in every practice area.

We’ll be highlighting our LGBTQ+ colleagues’ stories, understanding their journeys into law and learning about their role in inspiring change.

We also know there is more work to do, so throughout the month we will signpost to useful resources to support progress in your firm or organisation.

Celebrating, learning and reflecting

LGBTQ+ legal professionals at every level have experienced prejudice and discrimination due to their identities – but there has been significant progress made in the solicitor profession and across society.

2022 marked 50 years since the first Pride march and 2023 marked 20 years since section 28 was abolished.

In 2023, 0.5% of lawyers confirmed their gender identity was different to their sex registered at birth. 2.6% of lawyers identified as lesbian or gay and 1.4% identified as bisexual (Solicitors Regulation Authority 2023).

Our 2022 PC survey showed that 80% of lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) solicitors feel supported by their peers and 78% feel that the work they do is meaningful.

But there is still more work to be done. This year we’ll be reflecting on what more we can do to make sure the profession reflects the society it serves, from the high street to the high court.

We’re pushing for change and progress because, like you, we believe that a diverse and inclusive profession is a resilient one.

We’ll be sharing guidance on how to welcome, encourage and support LGBTQ+ solicitors.

2024 Pride events

We will be attending Pride marches throughout the summer:

Tell us how you’ll celebrate Pride by tagging us in your social media posts!